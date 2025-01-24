Marvel Comics' STAR WARS Is Being Relaunched And Will Finally Explore The Post-RETURN OF THE JEDI Era

A decade ago, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm reunited to redefine Star Wars comic book storytelling for a new age. Now, following countless hit series set during the events of the Original Trilogy, Marvel's Star Wars line enters unexplored territory this May with the launch of a new flagship title set after Return of the Jedi.

This series will be delivered by two acclaimed Star Wars storytellers: best-selling writer Alex Segura and superstar artist Phil Noto.

The New Republic defeated the last remnants of the Empire at the legendary Battle of Jakku, but the greatest threats to its success are just emerging in this transformative period of Star Wars lore we've all long been eager to witness. In this series, we'll join the franchise's most iconic characters as they navigate a galaxy brimming with distrust, conspiracy, and mystery.

From Luke’s early challenges in restoring the Jedi Order to Leia and Han’s continuing romance that led to the birth of Kylo Ren, this new landscape of stories represents Marvel’s most revelatory contributions to the Star Wars mythos yet. Needless to say, we're hoping this next wave of comic book stories will tie into what Lucasfilm has been doing on Disney+ in recent years.

"Now that we've put the period at the end of the Galactic Civil War with the Battle of Jakku," Segura said, "we can speed ahead into a new, uncharted era, with some new galactic threats, foes, and mysteries for our beloved heroes to grapple with, blending the familiar with the new and shocking."

"These stories will be packed with action and the character moments Star Wars fans have come to expect, featuring twists on the galaxy and landscape we know, with an eye toward making sure people can jump in easily and with any issue. We can't wait," the writer concluded.

Check out Phil Noto's main Star Wars #1 cover along with a variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu, and stay tuned for more on this next era of storytelling in a Galaxy Far, Far Away as we have it.