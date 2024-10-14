Marvel Comics Teases Identity Of ALL-NEW VENOM With Some Must-See Variant Covers

Marvel Comics recently revealed that Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, Rick Jones, or Luke Cage will soon don the Venom Symbiote in All-New Venom, and we now have some must-see variant covers for the comic.

Who is the All-New Venom? Following the ongoing Venom War event, writer Al Ewing will spin his symbiote saga into a brand new ongoing series alongside superstar artist Carlos Gómez.

Hitting stands this December, the series will see the Venom symbiote bond to a host very different than any he's had in history. The mystery of Venom's identity will unfold over the title's first arc, and when the secret is finally revealed, it will supposedly "shock readers and Marvel heroes alike."

As for who might be wearing the alien suit, Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, Rick Jones, and Luke Cage are the confirmed candidates. 

Today, you can check out every cover for the debut issue including pieces by acclaimed creators Adam Kubert, Humberto Ramos, Skan, Stephen Platt, and Chris Giarrusso along with a gold foil cover by Iban Coello, the first part of Giuseppe Camuncoli’s connecting cover series, and more. 

Here's the official description for All-New Venom:

The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back - and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's... Wait, it's Venom?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction - but who? It could be the Journalist...the Terrorist...the Sidekick... or even the Mayor... We're giving you all the clues, good believers - but you won't know until the mask comes off!

On narrowing Venom's scope, Ewing recently said, "So we take a swing away from the big cosmic thing. The pendulum swings away from that and back into a much more intimate, character-based story, but also has a lot of that ground-level superhero action, where it’s less about cosmic entities battling in each other’s mindscapes, or mysterious zones beyond time, and much more on the street." 

"Slinging webs, slinging chains, doing the Venom thing," the writer added. "It’s almost like my return to an old-school sort of superhero comic, but with a couple of twists that we’re gonna have fun bringing in."

While many fans will welcome the return of street-level Venom stories following several years of cosmic adventures, it's a little disappointing that Eddie Brock won't be the one doling out justice as New York's Lethal Protector! 

Check out these All-New Venom variant covers below. 

ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Cover
ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Coello-Foil
ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Ramos-Wraparound
ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Camuncoli-Connecting
ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Skan
ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Platt
ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Giarrusso
ALLNEWVENOM2024001-Insignia

ALL-NEW VENOM #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by CARLOS GOMEZ
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
Gold Foil Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO
Wraparound Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Connecting Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Variant Cover by SKAN
Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT
Variant Cover by CHRIS GIARRUSSO 
Insignia Variant Cover
On Sale 12/4

J. Michael Straczynski's Latest Series Will Unite Unlikely Duos From Across The Marvel Comics Universe
