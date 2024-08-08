Marvel Comics Unveils New DOCTOR DOOM Variant Covers Following News Of Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the Russo Brothers will direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The bigger news, however, was that the filmmakers are set to also reunite with Robert Downey Jr. as the Iron Man actor makes his MCU return as Victor Von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom! The casting has drawn a mixed response from fans, though there's still a fair bit of excitement to see Doom take Kang's place as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

Now, the summer of Doom continues with the iconic villain standing victorious over the Marvel Universe in new "DOOM Variant Covers." Illustrated by the industry’s hottest artists, these 21 all-new art pieces of Doctor Doom defeating Marvel's greatest heroes will adorn select issues throughout October.

He's the master of the dark arts, the Lord of Latveria, one of the world’s most brilliant scientists, and now - the Sorcerer Supreme. Readers witnessed this startling development in last week's Blood Hunt #5. Marvel’s latest crossover event concluded with Doctor Strange transferring the mystical title to Doom so he could remove the Darkforce barrier and end the vampires' reign.

Doom succeeded where Marvel’s heroes failed, but his quest to save the world has only just begun. Revealed at Comic-Con last month, One World Under Doom overtakes the Marvel Universe in 2025. As you prepare for this startling status quo shift, hail Doom and all his superiority with these bold covers.

You can see the first 11 below and stay tuned as more are revealed in the coming weeks...

On Sale 10/2

DAREDEVIL #14 DOOM Variant Cover By Chad Hardin

DEADPOOL #7 DOOM Variant Cover By Amanda Conner

IMMORTAL THOR #16 DOOM Variant Cover By Andrei Bressan

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #6 DOOM Variant Cover By Gleb Melnikov

STORM #1 DOOM Variant Cover By Marco Checchetto

X-MEN #5 DOOM Variant Cover By Alessandro Cappuccio

On Sale 10/9

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #2 DOOM Variant Cover By Terry Dodson

FANTASTIC FOUR #26 DOOM Variant Cover By Ben Harvey

PHOENIX #4 DOOM Variant Cover By Francesco Manna

VENOM #38 DOOM Variant Cover By Carlos Magno

On Sale 10/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #25 DOOM Variant Cover By Annie Wu

UNCANNY X-MEN #4 DOOM Variant Cover By Rod Reis

WOLVERINE #2 DOOM Variant Cover By Francesco Mobili

On Sale 10/23

AVENGERS #19 DOOM Variant Cover By Todd Nauck

IRON MAN #1 DOOM Variant Cover By Mike Mckone

SCARLET WITCH #5 DOOM Variant Cover By Stefano Caselli

SPIDER-BOY #12 DOOM Variant Cover By Edwin Galmon

X-FACTOR #3 DOOM Variant Cover By Pete Woods

X-MEN #6 DOOM Variant Cover By Roge Antonio

On Sale 10/30

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60 DOOM Variant Cover By Iban Coello

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 DOOM Variant Cover By Dan Panosian