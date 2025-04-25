MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2 Will Introduce The Marvel Universe's New Black Panther

This June, two industry titans will present a new vision of the Marvel Universe in the pages of Marvel Knights: The World to Come.

Two founding creators behind the Marvel Knights line, Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest, reunite alongside color artist Richard Isanove to tell an all-new epic through the lens of the groundbreaking Marvel Knights imprint.

Set in the future, the six-issue series introduces new versions of Marvel heroes and those who follow in their footsteps. Today, you can learn more about what's on the horizon with the reveal of the Marvel Knights: The World to Come's second issue, on sale this July.

The world to come and how it got that way is revealed. In the second issue, we'll uncover the shocking developments that led to the death of T'Challa and the dark truth behind the conflict erupting across the globe. What secrets await in Mexico? What role did Everett K. Ross play in the King of Wakanda’s fall, and most importantly, who is T'Challa’s heir?

Discussing his return to both Marvel Knights and Wakanda-set storytelling, Priest, one of the most influential Black Panther writers, said, "It would take a very special event to bring me back to this wonderful world given birth by the Marvel Knights crew."

"Joe Quesada’s brilliant expansion on those themes allows us to bring the Marvel Knights era full circle to a poignant, hilarious, terrifying, and electrifying conclusion as both King T’Challa and co-creators face the inevitable approach of sunset and transition."

He added, "Brought fiercely to life by Joe’s tour de force art and stunning colors by Richard Isanove, I could not have possibly asked for a more fitting coda to my career-highlight work with the comic industry’s undisputed leading African character."

Talking about what fans can expect from the second issue, Quesada said, "There’s not a lot I can say without revealing too much. So what I can say is that if you think issue 1 was insane, issue 2 has even more unexpected twists and turns, because Wakanda has a new Queen and soon there will be a new heir to the throne."

Check out the new cover for Marvel Knights: The World to Come #2 below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #2 (OF 6)

Story by JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and Wraparound Cover by JOE QUESADA

Colors by RICHARD ISANOVE

On Sale 7/9