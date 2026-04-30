Marvel Teaming With Williams F1 Team For Iron Man Racing Towards Doom Comic Book Crossover

Marvel Teaming With Williams F1 Team For Iron Man Racing Towards Doom Comic Book Crossover

Atlassian Williams F1 Team drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will make their official Marvel Comics debut later this year, with a special crossover event featuring Iron Man and Doctor Doom.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2026 12:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics
Source: FullThrottleHQ.com

As we first revealed on FullThrottleHQ.com, the Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Marvel Comics are coming together for a team-up that will see the iconic Formula 1 team go wheel to wheel with the Marvel Universe for the very first time.

The comic book one-shot, starring drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, and Team Principal James Vowles, will be available with special edition event-exclusive variant covers starting at the Monaco Grand Prix in early June and on shelves at comic shops across the U.S. in October. As of now, there's no word on the comic's creative team.

Special edition variants of the comic will also be available for sale at the Silverstone, Madrid, Singapore, Austin, and Las Vegas Grands Prix.

The story will see the team come together to take on their biggest challenge yet: a battle with Doctor Doom, in the midst of the racing season. Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, and a host of other Marvel stars will also support the team on their mission.

With Avengers: Doomsday set to arrive in theaters this December, it's surely no coincidence that Doom is front and centre in the comic. Here's the official description for Marvel x Atlassian Williams F1 Team: Iron Man Racing Towards Doom

The elite Atlassian Williams F1 Team drivers are in the pole position for this year's Grand Prix title - but Doctor Doom has diabolical plans to boost his own team's chances at the podium and destroy anyone who gets in the way. Even with some help from Iron Man and some of his Avengers pals, the Williams racers face grave danger to keep their championship run on track as Doom closes in.

Commenting on the crossover today, Vowles said, "I’m really thrilled to share that Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Marvel have today announced a collaboration, which will see us go wheel to wheel with the Marvel Universe for the very first time. Well done to all involved, a landmark moment for the team."

Luke Timmins, Director of Merchandise and Licensing, Atlassian Williams F1 Team, added, "Alex and Carlos are already heroes to our millions of fans, and now they get to prove it in print by uniting with the Marvel Super Heroes to save racing from Doctor Doom."

"We are proud to be bringing these two universes together for the first time, and hope it gives fans another way to find and fall in love with our iconic Atlassian Williams F1 Team," he continued. "There is no better place than Miami to launch a unique collaboration like this, and with special edition covers for races around the world, the story is only just beginning."

Check out the first cover for Marvel x Atlassian Williams F1 Team: Iron Man Racing Towards Doom below, along with a glimpse inside the comic.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/30/2026, 12:30 AM
There are about 7 people out there who are really excited about this
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/30/2026, 12:31 AM
@ProfessorWhy - and 1 of them is Wilding
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/30/2026, 12:38 AM
@ProfessorWhy - And the other 6 are his alt accounts including Klissman.

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