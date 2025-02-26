Marvel's TVA #3 Comic May Reveal What Happened To MCU's Scarlet Witch After DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel - SPOILERS

The new TVA comic appears to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mixing new and familiar comic book characters with those we've met in Loki. The events of that series and Deadpool & Wolverine have been referenced, suggesting the series is canon to the stories Marvel Studios tells.

In previous issues, it's been revealed that "The Madness" is threatening the Multiverse, leading to a field team for the Research & Advancements Department setting out to stop it. Their investigation took them to the library of Daimon Hellstrom where they met Sylvie, the Variant played by Sophia Di Martino in the MCU.

Something strange is going on in the TVA and a mysterious figure is stalking its halls; Morbius was led down one of the hallways Ghost-Spider has been seeing in her dreams, only to be stabbed in the back by a mystery assailant.

In today's issue, TVA #3, Mobius is shown recovering and it's established that Loki is still "gone" after the events of his show's season 2 finale. Gwen, meanwhile, follows the path laid out in her dreams and discovers the "Department of Deferment."

There, she finds what appears to be the MCU's Scarlet Witch. Wanda Maximoff is wearing her costume from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has the same blackened fingers - from using the Darkhold - as the Earth-616 Variant of the character.

It appears the TVA has decided to put the Scarlet Witch on ice after her apparent death in the 2022 movie, likely leading into her return in Avengers: Doomsday next year. The organisation must have "saved" her for a reason and this explains why no one knew where the Avenger was during the events of Agatha All Along.

We still can't say with 100% certainty that the TVA comic is canon but Kevin Feige does have a hand in the publishing side of things these days so this comic may well be teeing up what we see in theaters next summer...

A KILLER OUTSIDE TIME?! A murderer stalks the halls of the TVA! Is anyone safe? Or perhaps more importantly, can anyone be trusted? The answers could lie in the secret floors below the R&D department. But with the TVA denying their existence, the field team has to question: Are they simply rumor? Hallucination? Or is the TVA hiding something far darker than any of them could possibly imagine?

TVA #3

Written by KATHARYN BLAIR, RYAN NORTH

Art by ENID BALAM, PERE PEREZ

Cover by PERE PEREZ

On Sale Now