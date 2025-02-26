Marvel's TVA #3 Comic May Reveal What Happened To MCU's Scarlet Witch After DOCTOR STRANGE Sequel - SPOILERS

Marvel Comics' TVA #3 went on sale today and the issue, which once again has several ties to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, might have finally solved the mystery of Scarlet Witch's disappearance...

Feb 26, 2025
The new TVA comic appears to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mixing new and familiar comic book characters with those we've met in Loki. The events of that series and Deadpool & Wolverine have been referenced, suggesting the series is canon to the stories Marvel Studios tells. 

In previous issues, it's been revealed that "The Madness" is threatening the Multiverse, leading to a field team for the Research & Advancements Department setting out to stop it. Their investigation took them to the library of Daimon Hellstrom where they met Sylvie, the Variant played by Sophia Di Martino in the MCU.

Something strange is going on in the TVA and a mysterious figure is stalking its halls; Morbius was led down one of the hallways Ghost-Spider has been seeing in her dreams, only to be stabbed in the back by a mystery assailant. 

In today's issue, TVA #3, Mobius is shown recovering and it's established that Loki is still "gone" after the events of his show's season 2 finale. Gwen, meanwhile, follows the path laid out in her dreams and discovers the "Department of Deferment."

There, she finds what appears to be the MCU's Scarlet Witch. Wanda Maximoff is wearing her costume from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has the same blackened fingers - from using the Darkhold - as the Earth-616 Variant of the character. 

It appears the TVA has decided to put the Scarlet Witch on ice after her apparent death in the 2022 movie, likely leading into her return in Avengers: Doomsday next year. The organisation must have "saved" her for a reason and this explains why no one knew where the Avenger was during the events of Agatha All Along

We still can't say with 100% certainty that the TVA comic is canon but Kevin Feige does have a hand in the publishing side of things these days so this comic may well be teeing up what we see in theaters next summer...

A KILLER OUTSIDE TIME?! A murderer stalks the halls of the TVA! Is anyone safe? Or perhaps more importantly, can anyone be trusted? The answers could lie in the secret floors below the R&D department. But with the TVA denying their existence, the field team has to question: Are they simply rumor? Hallucination? Or is the TVA hiding something far darker than any of them could possibly imagine?

TVA #3
Written by KATHARYN BLAIR, RYAN NORTH
Art by ENID BALAM, PERE PEREZ
Cover by PERE PEREZ
On Sale Now

DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 10:41 AM

I love Olsen as the MCU Scarlet Witch, and I really liked MoM. I know a few vocal people on this site say it was bad, but the box office & general audience reactions showed that the vast majority of people really liked it.

So there. Nyaah!!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/26/2025, 10:43 AM
@DocSpock - Yeah, I dug MoM too. I've watched it a few times since seeing it in the theaters
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/26/2025, 10:45 AM
@DocSpock - I really liked MoM. I gave it 7.8. It could have had a tad bit more multiverse in it, but other wise I really liked the it.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/26/2025, 10:48 AM
@DocSpock - The movie had its issues and I’d rank it as just ok, but it certainly was in the upper half of the post Endgame movie releases.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 10:49 AM
@WhatIfRickJames -

Yep. I watched it again last week.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/26/2025, 10:50 AM
@mountainman - perfectly stated.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 10:54 AM
@HammerLegFoot -

Yeah. Some people just like to nitpick everything to death.

I just get my booze and snacks, just enjoy a good movie without being bothered by every tiny thing.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 10:57 AM
@mountainman -

True. Most of the post Endgame movies have been pretty limp.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/26/2025, 11:09 AM
@DocSpock - big fan of Lizzie, shes awesome as the SW. MoM i also enjoyed more than most. YES, it had its issues and could of been alot more multiversal but overall i really liked it.. def one of the best after Endgame, which isnt saying much lol
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/26/2025, 11:10 AM
@DocSpock - I genuinely felt it completely negated her arc in Wandavision and assassinated her characterization within the MacU. But I also feel Doctor Strange's characterization was botched in No Way Home.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/26/2025, 11:12 AM
@DocSpock - I liked it too, I just didn't want Wanda to be the villain, I wanted to be the Illuminati and a handful of Strange Variants with Wanda teaming up with Strange.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/26/2025, 10:42 AM
Wow resolving lingering plot threads in a comic barely anyone reads?? Bold move marvel
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/26/2025, 10:45 AM
Man, please don't do this. I'm already bummed that I'd have to read like five comics a week to stay up on Star Wars canon.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/26/2025, 10:47 AM
@Clintthahamster - ridiculous. Juice ain’t worth the squeeze with that endeavor.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/26/2025, 10:50 AM
@DudeGuy - Yeah, I've had to bail on being a completist with Star Wars. Just too much shit to take in, not enough hours in the day.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/26/2025, 10:53 AM
@Clintthahamster - yeah I get it. I used to buy every Batman title for a while because of the overarching stories (can’t stand that gimmick). Used to collect comics hard core with my buddy. He died a couple years back, ever since collecting hasn’t had the same flavor for me.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/26/2025, 10:58 AM
@DudeGuy - Sorry to hear about your friend. My best friend and I bonded over comics 35 years ago, I can't imagine how a loss like that would hit.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/26/2025, 11:12 AM
@DudeGuy - also sorry to hear about your friend. Something that heavy can't ruin anyone's favorite hobby for any extended period of time. Comics will be something I have faith you'll enjoy again at some point but it makes complete sense why you've taken a step back and is probably even quite healthy of you. Hope you're doing alright since man.
TheRose
TheRose - 2/26/2025, 10:49 AM
If this is canon, I see it as a nice way to reward hardcore MCU fans that are collecting the TVA series. It would make sense if Loki is Wanda's steward after MoM. She broke between realties and allowing a Nexus being to roam freely -- even if reformed -- is too much of a risk. I'm looking forward to her return, hopefully in Secret Wars.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/26/2025, 10:51 AM
This is one title I won't collect! I'll wait (and hope) for an explanation in Secret Wars.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/26/2025, 11:03 AM
Would have been more impactful to have her turn to the darkside been a result of her dads(grandfather?) indoctrination
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 2/26/2025, 11:06 AM
There’s a highly credible leaker that’s posting today and this actually lines up with what he just said lol

Also doomsday is interesting I’ll say

