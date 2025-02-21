Miles Morales Visits The New Ultimate Universe In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION Crossover Series

Miles Morales Visits The New Ultimate Universe In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION Crossover Series

Well, it didn't take long for Earth-616 and Earth-6160's heroes to meet as a new Ultimate Spider-Man limited series will see Miles Morales pay a visit to The Maker's newly created Ultimate Universe...

By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics' new Ultimate Universe has been a hit, and this May, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion will see Ultimates storyteller Deniz Camp, Miles Morales: Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar, and rising star artist Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Universe: One Year In) team up for the first Earth-616/Earth-6160 crossover.

Paying off seeds planted by Ultimate Universe architect Jonathan Hickman at the very beginning of the new line, the long-awaited story finds original Ultimate Universe inhabitant Miles Morales swinging over to the new one for an adventure that brings him into contact with the characters and events of the line's five current series.

It's a crossover saga, Ultimate style, that will also lay the groundwork for startling developments on the horizon, including the return of the Maker.

Here's a better idea of what to expect from Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion:

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles’ baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it’s up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker - and that’s just the start of his journey across Earth-6160...

Hyping up the crossover, Camp said, "It's a pleasure, and a privilege, to get to be part of the Ultimate Universe's first crossover, along with Cody and Jonas, and to play in the Spider-sandbox for the first time. I've had a great time writing not just Miles, but a couple of other Spider characters folks might be familiar with."

"To get to explore the different corners of the Marvel universe through Miles' eyes, and further develop characters we've introduced in Ultimates - well, it's going to be a series full of rich characters, big firsts, and big swings!"

Ziglar added, "It's hard to put into words just how excited I am to bring Miles back towards the universe that started my love for superhero comics as well as the place that Miles originated. Deniz and co. have done some incredible stuff in the new Ultimate line and I’m excited to finally get a chance to have Miles confront being a kid born of two different worlds."

Check out the main cover by Miles Morales co-creator Sara Pichelli below and stay tuned for more on Miles' visit to the new Ultimate Universe as we have it. 

ULTSMINCURSION2025001-Cover

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 (OF 5)
Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR
Art by JONAS SCHARF
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
On Sale 6/4

