PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 Sees Vibranium Wielding Yautja Taking On The AVENGERS And X-MEN

Marvel is concluding Predator vs Wolverine and Predator vs Black Panther with the 5-issue miniseries, Predator Kills the Marvel Universe.

By MarkJulian - Jun 20, 2025 12:06 AM EST
It started with Predator vs Wolverine, escalated in Predator vs Black Panther, and then reinvented itself in Predator vs Spider-Man. Now, writer Benjamin Percy is concluding his Predator saga with Predator Kills the Marvel Universe.

 Marcelo Ferreira is also returning on art duty.

In a press statement, Perry remarked, "That title? It's not misdirection. This one's gonna hurt. Your favorite heroes and villains will fall — even as others rise up against this extinction-level event. The Predator King is here — the Yautja are armed with vibranium — and Earth is now a hunting preserve."

The official synopsis for the Predator Kills the Marvel Universe reads, "It's the bloody kickoff to an epic battle between the Predators and Marvel's heroes! A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as a hunting preserve! You’ll need to read to see just who–if anyone--will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator's tri-laser crosshairs!"

Issue #1 is set to be released on August 03. However, we already have a look at the cover for Issue #2, which sees Marvel's two premiere superhero teams waging battle against vibranium-wielding Yautja. Do the Avengers and X-Men stand a chance?

Jokingly, some comic book readers have proclaimed that the Predators can't even kill Danny Glover, so what hope do they have against Marvel's elite?

Issue #2 will arrive in stores on September 17.

Speaking to IGN previously, Perry teased, “Over the past few years, I’ve been having the time of my life writing the Predator Vs. series."

The Yautja have hunted Wolverine across the decades. They’ve battled Black Panther and plundered Wakanda of its Vibranium. And they’ve faced off against Spider-Man and Kraven during a blackout heatwave in New York. These stories have been patiently building toward something epic. Their interconnectedness will be revealed in this explosive, blood-drenched, five-part story.

Based on the solicitation for the second issue, it seems the Predator King and his army have survived their intitial encounter with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Fantastic Four in outer space and have made their way to Earth. 

Aside from Marvel Comics' Predator Kills the Marvel Universe, the Predator franchise is enjoying a resurgence of sorts after the well-received Hulu film Prey (2022) and the recently released animated anthology film, Predator: Killer of Killers.

Up next is director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands, which will receive a theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

J. Michael Straczynski Will Make Long-Awaited AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Return This October - With A Unique Twist
ULTIMATE HAWKEYE One-Shot, The Sinister Six Implodes, And More In September's ULTIMATE Comic Books
hue66
hue66 - 6/20/2025, 12:25 AM
Don't see how they can beat the strongest more powerful Marvel heroes. They are stronger than normal humans sure with weapons but able to beat Spiderman, Thor, Hulk and so many more? Have to read it to believe it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/20/2025, 12:47 AM
@hue66 - the yautja were even beaten by a viking lady boss, a samurai and a young mechani-pilot.

Great movie though
hue66
hue66 - 6/20/2025, 12:26 AM
Even Ironman has a more than good chance
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/20/2025, 12:27 AM
Wolverine vs. Predator was great. Hope we get a Punisher vs. Predator comic.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/20/2025, 12:37 AM
Cyclops Solo Their whole way of life...

User Comment Image
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 6/20/2025, 12:47 AM
Love these.

View Recorder