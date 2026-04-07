QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED Will See Eddie Brock Mount A Prison Break After Being Abandoned By Carnage

This summer, Hela and Knull's cosmic conflict comes to Earth in Queen in Black, a new crossover event from Al Ewing and Iban Coello. Spinning out of Ewing's current run of Venom, key players include Mary Jane, the current host of Venom, as well as Eddie Brock, who was recently bonded to the Carnage symbiote.

Following the recent announcements of Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark, Queen in Black: Hela, and Queen in Black: Thor, Marvel has officially announced Queen in Black: Venom: Unchained, a three-issue tie-in series that follows Eddie Brock's quest from prison to the frontlines of the fight against Hela and Knull.

Billed as an "essential saga," the comic will be written by Charles Soule, who penned Eddie's twisted time as Carnage in Eddie Brock: Carnage, and illustrated by Juanan Ramírez, following his work on the current Knull limited series, a key lead-in chapter to the event.

This week in Venom #256 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, part of the Amazing Spider-Man/Venom "Death Spiral" crossover, Carnage discarded Eddie Brock for a better match: Torment! The development marks the end of Eddie's time as host of the murderous symbiote, but he's only just started paying the consequences.

Before joining Marvel's heroes to save the world from being torn asunder by the forces of Light and Dark, Eddie must first break out of prison and perhaps find a new symbiote to claim. Here's the official description of Queen in Black: Venom: Unchained #1:

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED! Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen In Black is coming!!! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?!

Opening up on continuing Eddie Brock's saga, Soule said, "When I agreed to write a new chapter in Eddie Brock's ongoing story a few years back via Eddie Brock: Carnage, I had no idea it would end up continuing through all these dark little paths."

"From Carnage to Death Spiral and now to Venom: Unchained, I've found there's a lot to explore with Mr. Brock and his relationships with various symbiotes," the writer continued. "Very glad to spend this time with Eddie - he's a fascinating guy."

Check out the Queen in Black: Venom: Unchained #1 cover by Leinil Francis Yu below, and stay tuned for more on Queen in Black as we have it.