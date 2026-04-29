Spider-Man/Superman #1 Second Printing Variant Covers By Jim Cheung And Martin Cóccolo Revealed

Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/Superman #1 went on sale last week. The historic crossover one-shot delivers an action-packed and heartfelt adventure between Spider-Man and Superman by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and superstar artist Pepe Larraz, along with backup tales featuring more Marvel/DC character team-ups.
Debuting to critical and fan acclaim, the highly sought-after issue will return in May with a Second Printing featuring all-new variant covers by Jim Cheung and Martin Cóccolo, as well as new virgin variant covers of Ryan Stegman's and Peach Momoko's first-print covers. DC's crossover one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man, also returns next month with a new printing.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, Spider-Man/Superman pits Peter Parker and Clark Kent against Norman Osborn, Lex Luthor and more as the pair’s greatest villains exploit the heroes’ greatest weaknesses.
As noted, the one-shot also includes stories by an incredible roster of industry talent, including Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman; Dan Slott and Marcos Martin; Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos; Geoff Johns and Gary Frank; Louise Simonson and Todd Nauck; Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli; Stephanie Phillips and Phil Noto; and Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung.
"I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book," Meltzer previously said. "Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready."
Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added, "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!"
"I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time."
Check out these new Second Printing covers for Spider-Man/Superman #1 below.
MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1 SECOND PRINTING
Written by BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & JEPH LOEB
Art by PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PHIL NOTO & JIM CHEUNG
Second Printing Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG
Second Printing Variant Cover by MARTIN CÓCCOLO
Second Printing Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Second Printing Virgin Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 5/27