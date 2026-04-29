Spider-Man/Superman #1 Second Printing Variant Covers By Jim Cheung And Martin Cóccolo Revealed

Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/Superman #1 went on sale last week. The historic crossover one-shot delivers an action-packed and heartfelt adventure between Spider-Man and Superman by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and superstar artist Pepe Larraz, along with backup tales featuring more Marvel/DC character team-ups.

Debuting to critical and fan acclaim, the highly sought-after issue will return in May with a Second Printing featuring all-new variant covers by Jim Cheung and Martin Cóccolo, as well as new virgin variant covers of Ryan Stegman's and Peach Momoko's first-print covers. DC's crossover one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man, also returns next month with a new printing.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, Spider-Man/Superman pits Peter Parker and Clark Kent against Norman Osborn, Lex Luthor and more as the pair’s greatest villains exploit the heroes’ greatest weaknesses.

As noted, the one-shot also includes stories by an incredible roster of industry talent, including Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman; Dan Slott and Marcos Martin; Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos; Geoff Johns and Gary Frank; Louise Simonson and Todd Nauck; Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli; Stephanie Phillips and Phil Noto; and Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung.

"I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book," Meltzer previously said. "Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready."

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added, "Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!"

"I can't wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time."

Check out these new Second Printing covers for Spider-Man/Superman #1 below.