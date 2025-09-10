The Age Of Apocalypse X-Men Will Confront The Original Six X-Men In X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2

The Age Of Apocalypse X-Men Will Confront The Original Six X-Men In X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at the covers for X-Men of Apocalypse #2, the upcoming Age of Apocalypse sequel that will pit the future X-Men against the original six heroes from the Silver Age.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 10, 2025 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Today, the Age of Apocalypse returns. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the revolutionary '90s X-crossover, X-Men of Apocalypse is a six-part saga written by legendary writer Jeph Loeb, one of the creators behind the original event, and illustrated by Eisner-nominated artist Simone Di Meo.

Mirroring the original tale, X-Men of Apocalypse begins in X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1, continues through X-Men of Apocalypse #1-4, and concludes in X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1. Today, you can learn more about X-Men of Apocalypse #2, hitting stands this December.

Taking place directly in the aftermath of Age of Apocalypse, X-Men of Apocalypse brings this iconic dystopia's team of X-Men to the main Marvel Universe on a mission to ensure their reality's survival. Their desperate quest puts them in conflict with their classic counterparts as well as fellow Age of Apocalypse escapee Nate Grey, A.K.A. X-Man.

However, their mission can only be accomplished by journeying to the team's very foundation. It's a trip to the Silver Age as these hard-edged and war-ravaged X-Men come face-to-face with the Strangest Teens of All: the Original X-Men. 

"It’s so much fun revisiting the first issue of the X-Men from 1963," Loeb shared. "Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were at the height of their powers, creating these legendary characters that are still dominating pop culture today! I love the original cast—young and full of hope—and that's what makes going up against the X-Men of Apocalypse so astonishing."

"The XoA team only knows a world of war and death, while at this point, the O.G. X-Men barely have had any experience! Whatever happens -- this one counts," the writer concluded, setting the stage for a dream crossover.

You can see the full gallery of variant covers for X-Men of Apocalypse #2 below, including efforts by Arthur Adams, Russell Dauterman, Stephen Platt, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, and Joe Madureira, another creator behind the original event. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN!

The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men!

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 4)
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art and Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS
Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by JOE MADUREIRA
Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT
Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY
On Sale 12/17

Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At December's ULTIMATE ENDGAME Titles, Including ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN's Finale
Related:

Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At December's ULTIMATE ENDGAME Titles, Including ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN's Finale
T'Challa Will Fight His Way Back To The Wakandan Throne In New BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC Comic Book
Recommended For You:

T'Challa Will Fight His Way Back To The Wakandan Throne In New BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC Comic Book

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder