The Age Of Apocalypse X-Men Will Confront The Original Six X-Men In X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2

Today, the Age of Apocalypse returns. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the revolutionary '90s X-crossover, X-Men of Apocalypse is a six-part saga written by legendary writer Jeph Loeb, one of the creators behind the original event, and illustrated by Eisner-nominated artist Simone Di Meo.
Mirroring the original tale, X-Men of Apocalypse begins in X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1, continues through X-Men of Apocalypse #1-4, and concludes in X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1. Today, you can learn more about X-Men of Apocalypse #2, hitting stands this December.
Taking place directly in the aftermath of Age of Apocalypse, X-Men of Apocalypse brings this iconic dystopia's team of X-Men to the main Marvel Universe on a mission to ensure their reality's survival. Their desperate quest puts them in conflict with their classic counterparts as well as fellow Age of Apocalypse escapee Nate Grey, A.K.A. X-Man.
However, their mission can only be accomplished by journeying to the team's very foundation. It's a trip to the Silver Age as these hard-edged and war-ravaged X-Men come face-to-face with the Strangest Teens of All: the Original X-Men.
"It’s so much fun revisiting the first issue of the X-Men from 1963," Loeb shared. "Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were at the height of their powers, creating these legendary characters that are still dominating pop culture today! I love the original cast—young and full of hope—and that's what makes going up against the X-Men of Apocalypse so astonishing."
"The XoA team only knows a world of war and death, while at this point, the O.G. X-Men barely have had any experience! Whatever happens -- this one counts," the writer concluded, setting the stage for a dream crossover.
You can see the full gallery of variant covers for X-Men of Apocalypse #2 below, including efforts by Arthur Adams, Russell Dauterman, Stephen Platt, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, and Joe Madureira, another creator behind the original event.
BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN!
The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men!
X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2 (OF 4)
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art and Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS
Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by JOE MADUREIRA
Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT
Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY
On Sale 12/17