The Age Of Apocalypse X-Men Will Confront The Original Six X-Men In X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #2

Today, the Age of Apocalypse returns. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the revolutionary '90s X-crossover, X-Men of Apocalypse is a six-part saga written by legendary writer Jeph Loeb, one of the creators behind the original event, and illustrated by Eisner-nominated artist Simone Di Meo.

Mirroring the original tale, X-Men of Apocalypse begins in X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1, continues through X-Men of Apocalypse #1-4, and concludes in X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1. Today, you can learn more about X-Men of Apocalypse #2, hitting stands this December.

Taking place directly in the aftermath of Age of Apocalypse, X-Men of Apocalypse brings this iconic dystopia's team of X-Men to the main Marvel Universe on a mission to ensure their reality's survival. Their desperate quest puts them in conflict with their classic counterparts as well as fellow Age of Apocalypse escapee Nate Grey, A.K.A. X-Man.

However, their mission can only be accomplished by journeying to the team's very foundation. It's a trip to the Silver Age as these hard-edged and war-ravaged X-Men come face-to-face with the Strangest Teens of All: the Original X-Men.

"It’s so much fun revisiting the first issue of the X-Men from 1963," Loeb shared. "Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were at the height of their powers, creating these legendary characters that are still dominating pop culture today! I love the original cast—young and full of hope—and that's what makes going up against the X-Men of Apocalypse so astonishing."

"The XoA team only knows a world of war and death, while at this point, the O.G. X-Men barely have had any experience! Whatever happens -- this one counts," the writer concluded, setting the stage for a dream crossover.

You can see the full gallery of variant covers for X-Men of Apocalypse #2 below, including efforts by Arthur Adams, Russell Dauterman, Stephen Platt, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, and Joe Madureira, another creator behind the original event.