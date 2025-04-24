The Yautja Invade Earth In Upcoming PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE Comic Book Event

Deadpool and The Punisher have killed the Marvel Universe, but now it's time for the Yautja to invade the Earth and take out the planet's mightiest heroes in Predator Kills the Marvel Universe...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has announced that this August will see the release of Predator Kills the Marvel Universe, a five-issue series by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Marcelo Ferreira. 

It began as a feud between hunters in Predator vs. Wolverine. It escalated to a battle between dynasties in Predator vs. Black Panther. It led to a vicious attack on an entire city in Predator vs. Spider-Man. Now, this interconnected epic evolves into a global war in the grand finale, Predator Kills the Marvel Universe

It's said that we can expect the shocking deaths as the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and more are caught off guard by the Predator's orchestrated savagery, all while Percy and Ferreira dare to explore their terrifying plans for Earth.

Here's the official description of Predator Kills the Marvel Universe:

It's the bloody kickoff to an epic battle between the Predators and Marvel’s heroes! A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as a hunting preserve! You'll need to read to see just who–if anyone--will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator's tri-laser crosshairs!

"Over the past few years, I've been having the time of my life writing the Predator vs. series," Percy said today. "The Yautja have hunted Wolverine across the decades. They've battled Black Panther and plundered Wakanda of its vibranium. And they've faced off against Spider-Man and Kraven during a blackout heatwave in New York."

"These stories have been patiently building toward something epic. Their interconnectedness will be revealed in this explosive, blood-drenched, five-part story."

"That title? It's not misdirection," he continued. "This one's gonna hurt. Your favorite heroes and villains will fall - even as others rise up against this extinction-level event. The Predator King is here - the Yautja are armed with vibranium - and Earth is now a hunting preserve."

Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox is what's led to crossovers like this one. It was only yesterday that we also learned the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie will feature a huge connection to the Alien franchise.

Check out Leinil Francis Yu's Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #1 cover below and stay tuned for what promises to be an explosive clash.

PREDATORKMU2025-Cover

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Penciled by MARCELO FERREIRA
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
On Sale 8/13

