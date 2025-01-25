Tragedy Strikes For Rhino In This Action-Packed Preview Of Marvel Comics AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 Relaunch

It's almost time to swing into an all-new era of Amazing Spider-Man! This April, acclaimed Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly, superstar talent Pepe Larraz, and legendary Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. relaunch the series.

Packed with exciting developments in the life of Peter Parker, there will be new career opportunities, a promising romance, and the introduction of an all-new supervillain.

Today, you can check out a preview of the debut issue, giving you a first look at Larraz's incredible take on Spidey storytelling and the wall-crawler action. Featuring colors by Marte Gracia and lettered by longtime Amazing Spider-Man letterer VC's Joe Caramagna, the pulse-pounding preview depicts a fight between Spider-Man and one of his most iconic foes–the Rhino.

However, something is off with Rhino's latest rampage, and after it reaches a tragic end, Spidey will dive headfirst into a dangerous conspiracy. Someone has been amping up his villains - making them meaner, more aggressive and increasingly dangerous to everyone around them - and Spidey is next.

"Spider-Man was probably the first Marvel comic I read when I was a kid," Larraz said today. "It is a privilege for me to be able to draw this character, even more so that it's guided by Joe Kelly's hand. I'm a huge fan of Joe's writing, from the way he builds characters to his dialogue, humor, and sense of action."

"Joe is great at everything he does, but the most important thing for me is that his stories matter, touching upon themes that are always relevant."

The new Amazing Spider-Man promises to deliver classic Spidey storytelling with bold new horizons for the web-slinger; his supporting cast (including the recently redeemed Norman Osborn and Peter's new girlfriend Shay), and the greatest supervillains in all of pop culture.

This run finds Peter without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven’t seen in over seven years? And what is the Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to these days?

Check out the new preview along with the issue #2 cover below and stay tuned for more on Amazing Spider-Man as we have it.