Tragedy Strikes For Rhino In This Action-Packed Preview Of Marvel Comics AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 Relaunch

Tragedy Strikes For Rhino In This Action-Packed Preview Of Marvel Comics AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 Relaunch

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at April's Amazing Spider-Man relaunch and things look bleak for Rhino as the rampaging villain once again goes one-on-one with the wall-crawler. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 25, 2025 12:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

It's almost time to swing into an all-new era of Amazing Spider-Man! This April, acclaimed Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly, superstar talent Pepe Larraz, and legendary Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. relaunch the series.

Packed with exciting developments in the life of Peter Parker, there will be new career opportunities, a promising romance, and the introduction of an all-new supervillain.

Today, you can check out a preview of the debut issue, giving you a first look at Larraz's incredible take on Spidey storytelling and the wall-crawler action. Featuring colors by Marte Gracia and lettered by longtime Amazing Spider-Man letterer VC's Joe Caramagna, the pulse-pounding preview depicts a fight between Spider-Man and one of his most iconic foes–the Rhino.

However, something is off with Rhino's latest rampage, and after it reaches a tragic end, Spidey will dive headfirst into a dangerous conspiracy. Someone has been amping up his villains - making them meaner, more aggressive and increasingly dangerous to everyone around them - and Spidey is next. 

"Spider-Man was probably the first Marvel comic I read when I was a kid," Larraz said today. "It is a privilege for me to be able to draw this character, even more so that it's guided by Joe Kelly's hand. I'm a huge fan of Joe's writing, from the way he builds characters to his dialogue, humor, and sense of action."

"Joe is great at everything he does, but the most important thing for me is that his stories matter, touching upon themes that are always relevant."

The new Amazing Spider-Man promises to deliver classic Spidey storytelling with bold new horizons for the web-slinger; his supporting cast (including the recently redeemed Norman Osborn and Peter's new girlfriend Shay), and the greatest supervillains in all of pop culture.

This run finds Peter without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven’t seen in over seven years? And what is the Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to these days?

Check out the new preview along with the issue #2 cover below and stay tuned for more on Amazing Spider-Man as we have it. 

ASM2025002-Cover
ASM2025001-Preview-A
ASM2025001-Preview-B
ASM2025001-Preview-C
ASM2025001-Preview-D

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.
Wraparound Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale 4/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale 4/23

Marvel Comics' STAR WARS Is Being Relaunched And Will Finally Explore The Post-RETURN OF THE JEDI Era
Related:

Marvel Comics' STAR WARS Is Being Relaunched And Will Finally Explore The Post-RETURN OF THE JEDI Era
SPIDER-MAN: New Multiversal SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE Event Announced By Marvel Comics
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: New Multiversal SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE Event Announced By Marvel Comics

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/25/2025, 12:17 AM
I like how spidey touch Rhino big pecs, u like where this doujinshi is going
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/25/2025, 12:21 AM
These panels are eerily similar to win Invincible fought The Elephant(comic book version not animated)
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/25/2025, 12:24 AM
@WruceBayne - when** not *win*.
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 1/25/2025, 12:41 AM
They way Larraz drew that truck is top tier. I also wonder how much Marte Gracia is making at Marvel, its like he's the colorist on every book these days
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/25/2025, 12:51 AM
Jizz-shooters on the wrist. That's the state of CB art in 2025.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 1/25/2025, 1:00 AM
@GeneralZod - Exactly what I was thinking - how in the world did that get by the editor?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder