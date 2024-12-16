TVA #1 Preview Seemingly Confirms New Comic Book Series Serves As A Sequel To Marvel Studios' LOKI Season 2

Marvel Comics has released a first look at TVA #1, a new five-issue comic book series which will see characters from Marvel Studios' Loki interacting with the likes of Spider-Gwen and Captain Carter...

At this July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics announced plans for a new TVA series which, based on the artwork shown at the time, was taking its cues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, a preview for the issue released before it goes on sale this Wednesday appears to confirm that it is indeed set in the MCU, serving as a sequel to Loki season 2. 

Everything from the Sacred Timeline to the Miss Minutes' former villainous nature and the destruction of the Temporal Loom is mentioned here. Loki's disappearance is also alluded to, seemingly confirming this series is meant as a loose follow-up to the Disney+ series. 

Marvel Comics has already made sweeping changes to the TVA since the organisation made its MCU debut but it's now clear that there's meant to be one version across comic books and live-action (which actually makes more sense when you stop and think about it).

What this means is that, across the course of the five-issue TVA series, we'll see Loki's Miss Minutes, Mobius - who it appears has returned to the TVA - and Hunter B-15 working alongside the likes of Spider-Gwen and Captain Carter.

Here's hoping that carries over into Avengers: Doomsday because fans have long hoped the live-action Earth-616 characters might somehow encounter their comic book counterparts. 

We'll see what happens, but the comic still looks like a lot of fun and should provide a fun new spin on the TVA even if it ultimately has no consequences for the wider MCU (however, as you can see from the cover, Sylvie will also be making an appearance).

Check out a TVA #1 preview below and stay tuned for more on the series later this week. 

FOR ALL TIMES, ALWAYS! The Time Variance Authority has long watched over the timeline, protecting it from dangerous variations that could cause the end of EVERYTHING. Now, as the organization begins to expand its tolerance of variants, it's enlisted some new recruits from timelines that have been wiped from existence: Captain Peggy Carter, Super-Soldier of her world; Gambit, despondent and aimless from the loss of his lady love; and…this can't be right…Spider-Gwen?!? Has her world been destroyed?!? Writer Katharyn Blair (LOKI Season Two) and artist Pere Pérez (CARNAGE, SPIDER-WOMAN) bring a touch of cinematic flair to the bureaucracy at the end of time!

TVA #1
Written by KATHARYN BLAIR
Art & Cover by PEPE PEREZ

