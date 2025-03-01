TVA: Marvel Comics Artist Sets The Record Straight On Whether That Was Really The MCU's Scarlet Witch

We've talked a couple of times about how the new TVA comic appears to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it's even written by Loki scribe Katharyn Blair).

The series mixes new and familiar comic book characters with those we've met in Loki and events of that series and Deadpool & Wolverine have been referenced.

Marvel Comics may just want to capitalise on the MCU's popularity with a comic book series that grabs the interest of those who consume the movies and TV shows rather than their monthly titles. However, it's still a strange move to so closely link this comic with what we've seen on screen and, as we've seen this week, it's created a fair bit of confusion.

TVA #3 ended with Spider-Gwen discovering that the Time Variance Authority had put Earth-616's Scarlet Witch into stasis. The comic's artist, Pere Perez, later confirmed that it was indeed the MCU's Wanda Maximoff, seemingly making the title an Avengers: Doomsday prequel.

Well, after deleting his previous post, Perez has now said, "Okay, I think I must clarify this: the Scarlett Witch that appears in our TVA book is NOT the MCU Wanda. That's a very similar variant, please check out the next issues of the book for further information."

"I'm sorry if I brought any confusion with my previous post (which I have taken down to avoid more confusion). So, that was me putting my foot on my mouth, as I do most of the time," the artist added. "MCU and Marvel Comics are not the same thing."

Moving forward, Marvel Comics might be wise to not mix up the MCU and Marvel Universe like this (it's already confusing enough that we essentially have two versions of Earth-616). This has certainly generated quite a bit of attention for the comic, anyway.

A TIME TO FIGHT! The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered.

TVA #4

Written by KATHARYN BLAIR, RYAN NORTH

Art & Cover by PERE PEREZ

On Sale 3/19