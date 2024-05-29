X-MEN #1 Preview Showcases Cyclops' New Team As Writer Jed MacKay Teases Upcoming Crossovers

This summer, Marvel Comics will relaunch the X-Men family of titles in what's being called the "From the Ashes" era. First up is the new X-Men series that will see Cyclops lead a new team, with Magneto serving as what writer Jed MacKay describes as their "spiritual centre."

Talking to IGN, he explains, "This is very much a series about rebuilding. It's a series about finding your place in a world that you thought you'd left behind, and essentially taking the wreckage of something and trying to build something new from it, which we see sort of thematically and also quite literally."

"I mean, the X-Men are flying around in the Marauder, too. They're living in a Sentinel factory that they have salvaged - a former Orchis facility that they now live in," MacKay adds. "So this sort of scavenging and repurposing of what came before in order to construct a place for oneself in the world is very much a part of what our X-Men book is about."

Other X-books heading our way include Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men and Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men. Unsurprisingly, we won't have to wait too long before seeing the different teams cross paths.

"I think we're going to be looking at a crossover fairly early in our run. I don't think I can say much more than that, but we're trying to remain pretty closely informed with one another," the writer teases.

Some preview pages have also been revealed and we're sure you'll notice that the mutants fighting alongside Scott Summers are wearing completely redesigned costumes. According to artist Ryan Stegman, while it was important for each mutant to feel like an individual, he also quickly figured out a way to make it clear they're still X-Men.

"I didn't want to do the thing where they all have a uniform that makes them all combined. I wanted them to be individuals that are on the team...just to show that they're all their own person, but then they come together and they're the X-Men," he tells the site. "So that was kind of my philosophy - the thing that ties them all together is the X, obviously, I think that they all have an X on their uniforms, but really that was it."

You can take a first look inside X-Men #1 below.

In X-Men, mutant business is Cyclops' business as the first X-Man makes it his mission to keep hope alive for the species - by any means necessary. Cyclops' group includes some of his most trusted soldiers like Psylocke, Magik, and Beast, the brightest of the next generation including Kid Omega and Temper, along with powerhouses like Magneto and Juggernaut. Raising a flag of defiance at their new base in Alaska, everyone in the world will soon know that if they want to go after mutantkind, they'll have to go through them first.

X-MEN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Psylocke Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL

On Sale 7/10