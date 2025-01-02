James Gunn Talks BATMAN's DCU Introduction And Skipping The Origin Story; Teases WORLD'S FINEST Plans

DC Studios boss and Superman director James Gunn has discussed Batman's introduction in Creature Commandos and teases future plans for the Caped Crusader in the DCU and a possible Superman team-up...

By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2025 10:01 AM EST
In today's episode of Creature Commandos, Batman makes his DCU debut to take down Doctor Phosphorus. We don't see the hero in action but it's still an exciting glimpse at Gotham City's Dark Knight (which you can take a closer look at here).

The Brave and the Bold doesn't appear to be going anywhere fast and speculation continues to run rampant about The Batman's Bruce Wayne - played by Robert Pattinson - being brought into the DCU. 

In an interview discussing Creature Commandos' penultimate episode, James Gunn talked about the decision to introduce Batman in animation before he gets his own movie. 

"When they first gave it to me, we saw a lot more Batman [Laughs]," the filmmaker revealed. "I would say, 'I'm not ready to commit to that, I'm not ready to commit to that, I'm not ready to commit to that.' So I was like, 'More silhouette!' It's a great way to show that Batman does exist."

"He already exists in this universe just like when we come to the Superman movie and we see that Superman already exists and is already known by the people of Metropolis," Gunn continued. "We don't need to hear the origin story again. That's just the way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe."

"He's an important part of this universe and he has an impact on it, including defeating such pretty dangerous, scary people like Phopherus who is pretty tough."

Asked specifically which Batman it is we're seeing, Gunn chose his words carefully when he responded, "It's the DCU Batman." Quickly changing the subject, the Superman director and DC Studios executive dropped some World's Finest crumbs by pointing out, "I love Batman. I've loved him since I was a little kid. He's one of my favourite characters...we're going to do great things with him."

"He's the most popular superhero in the world and I can't wait for people to see more of him along with Superman. And together..."

While work isn't progressing on The Brave and the Bold or The Batman 2 as quickly as fans would like, Clayface is being released in theaters next year and that would be the perfect opportunity to introduce the DCU's Bruce Wayne (Batman showing up, even for a cameo, would also increase interest in the project). 

Who do you think should play the DCU's Batman? Let us know in the comments section and check out the full interview with Gunn in the player below.

Bill Skarsgård Says He Talked To Andy Muschietti About THE BRAVE & THE BOLD; Comments On Lex Luthor Rumors
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/2/2025, 10:59 AM
Hopefully this puts a nail in the DCU Batman won't have a movie untill Matt Reeves is done.
Sidenote- Can't wait to see a more comicbook Batman with his bat family and a Batman and Superman dynamic were there differences are truly highlighted.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:07 AM
@Steel86 - hopefully but likely won’t until it’s definitely shown on screen that they are separate.

I agree completely in that having a more comic booky Batman with somewhat of a Bat Family and having him interact with Superman will be great…

My only hrequest is that don’t have them go against each other but maybe have a misunderstanding if they don’t already know each other but quickly team up.
Ironnick
Ironnick - 1/2/2025, 11:08 AM
@Steel86 - fully agree! I’m excited to see a more fantastical Batman who takes on all kinds of threats. I liked that Snyder was slowly kinda having him do that in his movies, but this feels logical next step for a live action Batman.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/2/2025, 11:13 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think Batman-Superman Worlds Finest is the way to go. The cartoon was awesome. Alwaysed loved how they found out each other's secret identities.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:19 AM
@Steel86 - agreed though again depends on if they already know each other or not…

If not then using that as a blueprint for their first meeting would be great!!.

Steel86
Steel86 - 1/2/2025, 11:26 AM
@Ironnick - Yeah I've said for a long time that was a huge disappointment. Snyder had a way better take on Batman than he did Supes. And I liked the already established Batman so we could launch right into his villains and the bat family.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 1/2/2025, 11:29 AM
@Steel86 - And the recent comics have been fantastic for World's Finest. I tell ya the best Batman and Superman stories are when they are friends and they are working together instead of have a fist fight.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/2/2025, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Could be wrong but I think Gunn will give fans a proper Superman-Batman meet up. And Batman being established but have not meet most if not all of the other heroes would make sense because he doesn't know when he wants to add him fully to the picture. He could even add a funny line like
Superman- Yeah the Batman. Have you seen him?
Guy Garden- No, no one's seen him. The criminals in Gotham are crazy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:36 AM
@Steel86 - him being an urban legend could be fun but we’ll see.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/2/2025, 11:39 AM
“Bat family” lmao people be desperate to see cheesy shit on the big screen.
Ironnick
Ironnick - 1/2/2025, 11:42 AM
@Steel86 - I actually agree that Snyder had a more interesting take on Batman than Superman, and I didn’t hate his Superman lol. That said, I really am just excited we’re getting a more fantastical Batman. My favorite iteration of the character is the from Batman: The Brave and The Bold, so to be getting a version that appears to be more reflective of that version is pretty cool. And to be honest, I really do dig that the DCU as a whole has a more vibrant and fantastical tone to it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:51 AM
@Ironnick - wait , the Brave and The Bold show?

I mean , it’s legit a great show but never had anyone say that’s their favorite version of Batman haha.

6of13
6of13 - 1/2/2025, 12:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That example is perfect. This one below would also be great:
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 12:01 PM
@Steel86 - i mean...si tu quieres seremos amigos, yo te ayudo a olvidar el pasado, no te aferres a un imposible.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/2/2025, 12:07 PM
@Malatrova15 - Si si
Ironnick
Ironnick - 1/2/2025, 12:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The very same! I’m almost 30 years, and I can confidently say that this is my favorite version of the character. I love the hope and optimism this version of Batman has. This Batman inspires others and does his best to help everyone no matter the scenario. Plus I love how the show highlights under appreciated or little known DC characters and gives them the spotlight! My favorite episode is the Madness of the Madnicks! The whole crux of the episode being Booster Gold wanting to to see his best Friend, Ted Kord Blue Beet, one last time is genuinely moving.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 1/2/2025, 11:04 AM
I have a lot of faith in James Gunn to deliver a more fantastical Batman. More akin to the Kevin Conroy version we got in animation. Just hope they don’t resort to stunt casting, because fans asked for it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/2/2025, 11:21 AM
@ZiggyStarman - one casting I could see happen that fans (including me) have brought up is Alan Ritchson. DCU Batman looks buff, and it wouldn't be the first fancasting come true
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/2/2025, 11:05 AM
I think the reason things are taking longer than planned on the DCU's Batman movie is because Gunn himself will direct it like he did Superman.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 1/2/2025, 11:05 AM
Batman should be properly introduced in the Clayface movie (still can't believe that's actually gonna be thing) before having his own movie with Damian and hopefully more members of the Bat-family. Dick and Barbara should be must-haves.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:08 AM
@ChrisRed - I wonder how many Bat Family members are we gonna get since introducing them all in one movie seems like alot..

I can see Dick & Barbara , maybe Jasons already dead but what about Tim?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/2/2025, 11:25 AM
@ChrisRed - I don't think they should go too crazy with the whole bat family concept like the comics have done in the past few years, where Batman has 100 sidekicks running around. Barbra as Batgirl, Grayson as Nightwing, and Damian as Robin should be it. You could squeeze Jason in, but anything more will be overkill.
MG0019
MG0019 - 1/2/2025, 11:06 AM
I wonder if people forget most characters don’t start with their origins. The characters just exist, their motives become clear through their behaviors. Then, after a few issues/episodes, then we see the flackback Origin Episode.

When people were complaining about the supporting superhero cast of Superman, I didn’t get it. You don’t need to “introduce” or give them lots of screen time. All stories have supporting casts; in this story those supporting characters just happen to be superheroes. In a world chock full of superheroes.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 1/2/2025, 11:07 AM
I can’t connect the cartoon to live films. Just doesn’t work for me.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/2/2025, 11:10 AM
Let him cook! We should all be very excited. I know I am
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/2/2025, 11:11 AM
OT: Are really just not talking about Skeleton Crew on here? Not even on SFFGazette? Seems like very episode of The Acolyte was covered feverishly, despite being widely derided, but Skeleton Crew, with almost universal acclaim, barely gets a mention. Is it because it's not likely to generate flame wars in the comments? One wonders . . .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:21 AM
@Clintthahamster - it is really strange

Maybe it’s not getting enough clicks on it because it’s not causing any intense division and as you said , seems to being positively received for the most part.

The last 2 episodes especially I have enjoyed and if it ends well could be the best SW show next to Andor me right now.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/2/2025, 11:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Man, speaking of Andor, my wife told me this weekend that that was her least favorite Star Wars show. 20 years of marriage, down the drain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:54 AM
@Clintthahamster - damn man

To be fair , it’s a solid show but I can see how it may not atleast everyone’s cup of tea
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/2/2025, 12:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, I'm definitely more into deliberately paced political dramas than she tends to be. I'm just grateful to have married a woman who even has a least favorite Star Wars show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 12:11 PM
@Clintthahamster - yep ,silver lining and all haha
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/2/2025, 11:12 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 11:17 AM
I’m good with no origin story tbh especially since this Batman already has a Bat-family apparently to an extent which likely means he’s been doing this for awhile…

You can mention his parents and that night but no need to have the Wayne’s shot again on screen.

Anyway , I guess one of the things he did want to commit to was beefy Batman because he had some bulk on him lol

Also , Brandon Sklenar all the way!!.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/2/2025, 11:23 AM
“Stop talking about Reeves batman talk about miiiiiiine”
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 1/2/2025, 11:31 AM
The most rushed universe ever.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/2/2025, 11:33 AM
@MaxPaint - sorry, but that goes to Snyder.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/2/2025, 11:47 AM
@MaxPaint - Why is it rushed? Do you really want to see the origin story of all these characters AGAIN? That takes too long in the feature film format. I dont want to wait 5-10 years to establish all the characters. I would rather get good stories right away with the characters I love.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/2/2025, 11:59 AM
@RegularPoochie - you lying ass poochie!

Snyder

Had superman then batman, superman & ww with cameos from Aquaman cyborg and the flash.


Gunn 1st movie has
Superman, GL, hawk girl, Mr terrific, krypto, metamorpho and a few im probably missing 😅
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/2/2025, 12:17 PM
@BraveNewClunge - yes, but I mean the whole timeperioid they came 10 years 16 movies, because he was the same gu that Gunn is now. I don't mind Gunn bringing the others in the first movie, introduce them and then slows down and gives them own movies somewhere down in the line. I'm just waiting Supes and see how it goes, because before that we don't actually know anything.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/2/2025, 11:34 AM
I like origin stories
