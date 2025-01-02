James Gunn Talks BATMAN's DCU Introduction And Skipping The Origin Story; Teases WORLD'S FINEST Plans

In today's episode of Creature Commandos, Batman makes his DCU debut to take down Doctor Phosphorus. We don't see the hero in action but it's still an exciting glimpse at Gotham City's Dark Knight (which you can take a closer look at here).

The Brave and the Bold doesn't appear to be going anywhere fast and speculation continues to run rampant about The Batman's Bruce Wayne - played by Robert Pattinson - being brought into the DCU.

In an interview discussing Creature Commandos' penultimate episode, James Gunn talked about the decision to introduce Batman in animation before he gets his own movie.

"When they first gave it to me, we saw a lot more Batman [Laughs]," the filmmaker revealed. "I would say, 'I'm not ready to commit to that, I'm not ready to commit to that, I'm not ready to commit to that.' So I was like, 'More silhouette!' It's a great way to show that Batman does exist."

"He already exists in this universe just like when we come to the Superman movie and we see that Superman already exists and is already known by the people of Metropolis," Gunn continued. "We don't need to hear the origin story again. That's just the way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe."

"He's an important part of this universe and he has an impact on it, including defeating such pretty dangerous, scary people like Phopherus who is pretty tough."

Asked specifically which Batman it is we're seeing, Gunn chose his words carefully when he responded, "It's the DCU Batman." Quickly changing the subject, the Superman director and DC Studios executive dropped some World's Finest crumbs by pointing out, "I love Batman. I've loved him since I was a little kid. He's one of my favourite characters...we're going to do great things with him."

"He's the most popular superhero in the world and I can't wait for people to see more of him along with Superman. And together..."

While work isn't progressing on The Brave and the Bold or The Batman 2 as quickly as fans would like, Clayface is being released in theaters next year and that would be the perfect opportunity to introduce the DCU's Bruce Wayne (Batman showing up, even for a cameo, would also increase interest in the project).

