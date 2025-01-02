CREATURE COMMANDOS' Penultimate Episode Reveals First Look At Gotham City And The DCU's [SPOILER]

The sixth episode of Creature Commandos arrived on Max today and it featured a first look at both the DCU's take on Gotham and the city's most famous protector. You can take a closer look at them here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

In today's episode of Creature Commandos - you can read our full recap of "Priyatel Skelet" here - we pay a visit to Gotham City and get our first proper look at the DCU's Batman.

With Doctor Phosphorus determined to become Gotham's new Kingpin of Crime, his hopes are dashed when Batman appears above him. We don't see the fight that follows but it's safe to assume that the Dark Knight was responsible for the former scientist ending up in A.R.G.U.S. custody. 

This Batman is pretty bulky and he has both a utility belt and what many fans are convinced is his classic grey and blue costume from the comics. Whether this design is an indication of what Gunn has planned for the DCU's Dark Knight remains to be seen.

However, there's not much of a resemblance between this Batman and Robert Pattinson's version of the character (whatever that's worth). 

Creature Commandos has previously teased several DCU heroes in a glimpse at a possible future, many of whom were wearing the same suits we've seen elsewhere in the DCU (Superman, Hawkgirl, and Peacemaker, for example). 

You can take a closer look at DC Studios' take on Batman and Gotham City below. 

Max has also released a promo for next week's Creature Commandos finale, "A Very Funny Monster."

In that, we see The Bride task Nina with killing the Princess, a clash between Doctor Phosphorus and Weasel, and Amanda Waller seemingly realising that all is not right with the story Circe has fed A.R.G.U.S. about the world being doomed if Ilana lives.

You can watch the sneak peek in the player below. 

You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first four episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Episode 6 Spoiler Recap: Doctor Phosphorus' Horrifying Origin Is Finally Revealed
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/2/2025, 6:48 AM
looks like josh brolin
Reginator
Reginator - 1/2/2025, 6:50 AM
Batman or Fatman?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 7:41 AM
@Reginator - 🤣🤣🤣🤣, he does look a bit chubby 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 6:52 AM
Kidding aside , I don’t know if the glimpses we got of Gotham and Batman in this show are necessarily good indications of how they will all look in live action (hell , Batman did not look anywhere near as bulky imo in Circes vision as he does here)

Personally , I am not sticking to this being set in stone atleast entirely as of yet since I’m sure the director would want to add their touches to that iteration aswell but we’ll see.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/2/2025, 7:26 AM
Over the holidays my older brother and I attempted to watch this show. I fell asleep on episode 2, he passed out on episode 3. We both kept waking up to some obnoxious voice screaming so we turned off the TV and went to bed.

That's the second time I didn't care to finish this show.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 7:36 AM
@TheVandalore - Wait, so guys think it's bad? Maybe, try watching it in Afternoon or in the morning, tell us what happens then
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 7:35 AM
Someone needs to explain these posts to me. So are you saying that what we see here is what we are seeing in the live-action??

When I read the first look at Gotham City and Batman in the DCU, it's such a bold heading and I'm supposed to be excited as Gunn said everything is connected. I don't know, someone help me here or clarify, I'm a bit lost in translation
AleSir19
AleSir19 - 1/2/2025, 7:44 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - It means, in canon, Mr. Phosphorous Ass was beaten by the bat.

So yes, one of the most powerful characters of this show was Taken down by Batman.

I don't think the representation of Gotham Will Be the same on screen in live action. But Thorne Death Will Be permanent.

That Kind of stuff is the One that is connected.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/2/2025, 7:41 AM
Bloody hell. So he even does a brief on what happens in the show(Creature Commandos).

Dear God, I give up, this man will never shut up.

https://x.com/DCUBrief/status/1874777563878539552

For [frick]s sake

