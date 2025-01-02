CREATURE COMMANDOS' Penultimate Episode Reveals First Look At Gotham City And The DCU's [SPOILER]

In today's episode of Creature Commandos - you can read our full recap of "Priyatel Skelet" here - we pay a visit to Gotham City and get our first proper look at the DCU's Batman.

With Doctor Phosphorus determined to become Gotham's new Kingpin of Crime, his hopes are dashed when Batman appears above him. We don't see the fight that follows but it's safe to assume that the Dark Knight was responsible for the former scientist ending up in A.R.G.U.S. custody.

This Batman is pretty bulky and he has both a utility belt and what many fans are convinced is his classic grey and blue costume from the comics. Whether this design is an indication of what Gunn has planned for the DCU's Dark Knight remains to be seen.

However, there's not much of a resemblance between this Batman and Robert Pattinson's version of the character (whatever that's worth).

Creature Commandos has previously teased several DCU heroes in a glimpse at a possible future, many of whom were wearing the same suits we've seen elsewhere in the DCU (Superman, Hawkgirl, and Peacemaker, for example).

You can take a closer look at DC Studios' take on Batman and Gotham City below.

Max has also released a promo for next week's Creature Commandos finale, "A Very Funny Monster."

In that, we see The Bride task Nina with killing the Princess, a clash between Doctor Phosphorus and Weasel, and Amanda Waller seemingly realising that all is not right with the story Circe has fed A.R.G.U.S. about the world being doomed if Ilana lives.

You can watch the sneak peek in the player below.

Teaser for Creature Commandos season finale!



You can read our full review here but we concluded by saying, "Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week. James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The first four episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.