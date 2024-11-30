James Gunn Is Right To Focus On Niche Characters But Fans Want The Big Ones Too

James Gunn is notorious for taking lesser known comic book properties and turning them into successes, so it makes sense he would focus on niche characters, but where are the heavy hitters in the new DCU?

By ChandlerMcniel - Nov 30, 2024 02:11 PM EST
The DCU is on the way! The first entry in the new universe is already distinguishing itself from its Marvel counterpart by making it an animated one. Marvel is no stranger to animation now, but it certainly didn’t start that way. Creature Commandos, a lesser known group, streams on Max on December 5, just a few days away. 

One could say that Creature Commandos falls under the category of niche comic book characters and groups. Not many people know that both Frankenstein and the Bride of Frankenstein are characters within the world of DC. If you asked a random person on the street who Doctor Phosphorus is, there’s a very slim chance they’d be able to tell you. However, the same used to be said of Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Yondu. Now, after James Gunn and Marvel made them a cinematic success, almost everyone in the US and many other countries could tell you who Groot is. 

Gunn, regularly one to debunk rumors and answer fans’ questions, took to his Threads account to address an interesting topic: why there are few origin stories in the upcoming DCU and why there is a bigger focus on niche characters. You can read the interchange between a user and Gunn here, but Gunn essentially said that the origin stories for characters like Batman and Superman are so well known at this point, that it isn’t necessary to tell them. Interestingly, he ignored the user’s comment about the DCU’s focus on niche characters. 

Obviously, Gunn likes to bring lesser known characters into the spotlight. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are all massive hits. The Suicide Squad was generally well received even though it made very little money relatively speaking. Peacemaker was also generally well received. When I express my general dislike of all of those projects, I’m pretty much always in the minority, especially when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn clearly knows how to take niche characters and successfully shine the spotlight on them. When Creature Commandos releases soon, we’ll see if that success translates over to animated streaming as well. 

Gunn’s focus on niche characters is definitely well deserved. In the Threads post, he argued that Swamp Thing actually isn’t a niche character, but I completely disagree. I imagine very few randomly selected people would know who he is, but that’s perfectly okay. The comic book world of DC is full of niche characters that have amazing stories told within their worlds like Swamp Thing, Mister Miracle, or the group H.I.V.E.. Even the New Gods could be considered relatively niche. Maybe that project could be revived in the new DCU.

However, I think the point of the Threads post was to inquire as to why there is so much of a focus on niche characters when the heavy hitters of DC are barely fleshed out in the new cinematic universe. Currently, only two out of the seven main Justice League members have been cast. Superman, as you probably know, is being played by David Corenswet and Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern is being played by Kyle Chandler. Hawkgirl is being played by Isabella Merced, but she’s generally not considered one of the main Justice Leaguers even though she’s frequently part of the team. So, where are the rest of DC’s bigger, more popular characters?

It seems as if a lot of fans think it’s odd to start a new DC universe and omit castings for Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a coherent plan to bring the Justice League to the big screen at all. It would be very hard to imagine this will never happen, but wouldn’t Gunn want to prioritize DC’s most popular team and capitalize on the name recognition of its core cast of members?

I think there is a reasonable explanation for the lack of information regarding these core characters: they either haven’t done well at the box office recently, or Gunn is worried about oversaturating audiences with them. The Flash, in spite of some excellent Batman action sequences, was a huge bomb at the box office for DC and one of the worst flops in Hollywood history. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom made about 439 million at the box office on a budget of over 200 million and received pretty bad reviews. Wonder Woman 1984 lost over 30 million dollars, but was also released during the pandemic and on Max and in theaters at the same time. 

Batman is the only Justice League member to see financial success at the box office, but in the past fifteen years, we’ve technically had five different actors play Batman in a movie. Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and George Clooney were in The Flash (I’m not counting that tasteless Adam West cameo), Affleck also played Batman in three other films, and Bale played Batman in The Dark Knight Trilogy. Add to that several different TV appearances of Bruce Wayne, and you get a recipe that I’m sure Gunn is worried will cook up Batman fatigue in audiences. Personally, I could never suffer from such fatigue, but I’m a bit more of a fanatic than general moviegoers. 

Gunn is stuck between a rock and a hard place: long time DC fans want to see successful versions of the Justice League members that have had some recent setbacks and niche characters too, but those recent setbacks indicate those characters may not make money, something Gunn must do for WBD. Therefore, he is trying to turn the niche characters into moneymakers.

Let me know what you think in the comments!

Will44482
Will44482 - 11/30/2024, 2:31 PM
The first two movies are Superman and Supergirl, if hardly call them niche characters.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 11/30/2024, 2:41 PM
@Will44482 - and don’t forget we also have Hal Jordan and John Stewart. People just like to complain and commiserate.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/30/2024, 2:34 PM
This is exactly why he's not the right guy to lead DC. You can't focus on these nobodies before establishing your main A list characters. Swamp Thing before Wonder Woman ? really ?
elcapitan
elcapitan - 11/30/2024, 2:39 PM
@TheJok3r - why do you want exactly what we just got in the DCEU? Don’t you think it makes sense to build mythos first? We have Superman and Green Lantern already cast, and Batman coming soon. Isn’t that enough to balance the other stories that flesh out the universe?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/30/2024, 2:47 PM
@elcapitan - Because the DCEU never properly got off the ground, what it did with those characters didn't work. Superman was a mixed bag, Batman never got his own project, they shit the bed with WW84, and Flash was completely ignored by the public.
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 11/30/2024, 3:01 PM
@TheJok3r - Sure but like, the first movie of the DCU hasn't even come out yet. Give 'em a minute. It was 4 years into the DCEU until we even got Wonder Woman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/30/2024, 3:03 PM
@IronSpider101 - Although I'm not completely on board Gunn's direction, I'm definitely giving Superman a fair chance before deciding one way or another.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 11/30/2024, 2:37 PM
Not sure what the point of this article was other than to advocate for a complete retread of the last few years. Gunn led off with Superman, which is pretty on the nose. He also announced a Batman movie, but just hasn’t cast it yet. Maybe he’s trying to figure out how to distinguish his Batman from Pattman. I can’t believe you’re complaining already and the DCU hasn’t even officially launched. Click bait.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/30/2024, 2:37 PM
Focusing on Niche characters and giving them a big platform is why the MCU is failing with its current saga (amongst other things).

Niche characters need to be supporting ones as opposed to giving them a film or tv series. If the fan demand is big enough based on how the character is portrayed, go off reception, AND THEN give that character a bigger platform.

Pure example:

Colin Farrell’s Penguin got his own show off of The Batman.
Cristin Miloti’s Sofia Gigante was so universally praised that her character could get her own show IF THEY WANTED TO.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 11/30/2024, 2:42 PM
@MahN166A - then explain Guardians of the Galaxy and Agatha All Along.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/30/2024, 2:45 PM
@elcapitan - Guardians wasn't a thing until the MCU had a very solid foundation and its main characters had two movies each, with one Avengers movies under their belt.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/30/2024, 2:48 PM
@elcapitan -

Guardians of the Galaxy is an example of capturing Lightning in a Bottle. Gunn probably feels he can get the same success of Creature Commandos that he did with the first Guardians. Which he won’t.

Agatha got her show based on the fact that they used Kathryn Hahn as this schemer behind the scenes of how everything was orchestrated, all the way up to that Munsters like Theme Song. And fans of WandaVision liked the twist of her being the one pulling the strings. They built her up within WandaVision.

Go ahead and look at other examples of niche characters getting a platform and tell me they don’t get out ratio’d in failure like a YouTube Dislike
Rating.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/30/2024, 2:59 PM
@MahN166A - why have I only just noticed your handle😅
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/30/2024, 3:10 PM
@BraveNewClunge -

Lmao….
Probably because I am a sad lonely Asian man with a neckbeard who is a big Training Day fan. And that my sole intent with my handle was for people to inadvertently sound out the phrase in their replies to my comments as they typed theirs out.
Don’t ever pay any attention to the constructiveness of my points. Just write back, read your own comment and start it off with my name. 🤣🤣
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 11/30/2024, 2:47 PM
Gunn initially turned down Superman, before WB presumably begged him to do it. Over-delivering on low expectations, is how he got to where he is now. So it's not surprising, that he'd still be gravitating towards the lesser known characters.
kazuma
kazuma - 11/30/2024, 2:50 PM
A back and forth of big and small characters is fine. It's just weird to start off with another Suicide Squad.
Luigi
Luigi - 11/30/2024, 2:55 PM
I feel like Creature Commandos then Superman, Peacemaker then Green Lantern and Supergirl is a good mix

