Syfy Was Developing A HITMAN TV Series With HARLEY QUINN Producer Based On Obscure DC Character

Before the formation of DC Studios, Warner Bros. brought many of its characters to television. Some like The Flash and Superman were well known to fans; others - the Doom Patrol and Human Target, for example - were not.

The plan moving forward is for the vast majority of live-action projects to take place in the DCU, meaning we're likely to see fewer comic book heroes and villains on-screen (in place of the ever-expanding Arrowverse, chances are just a handful of characters will receive the spotlight on HBO as prestige series akin to The Penguin).

In a recent interview with The Direct, Dean Lorey, the creator of animated TV shows Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, revealed that he briefly worked on a Hitman TV series for Syfy based on the little-known but still popular character.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! has featured appearances from several characters tied to Hitman's world, something which now makes a lot more sense.

"Because we established the bar Noonan's, that sort of naturally led to some Hitman characters," he told the site. "And I had been a fan of Hitman for a long time and, in fact, developed with Garth Ennis' version of it for Syfy that never went forward."

"And so that's where a lot of the Hitman characters sort of came from. Moe and Joe double and Shawn Noonan and Six-Pack, and all of that."

Hitman was a DC Comics series created by Garth Ennis and John McCrea, debuting in 1993's The Demon Annual #2. The character is Tommy Monaghan, a wisecracking contract killer based in Gotham City who gains superhuman abilities, including telepathy and x-ray vision, after being bitten by an alien parasite.

Despite his new powers, Tommy remains a hitman, albeit with a moral code: he only targets criminals and supervillains.

While he has crossed paths with iconic characters like Batman, Superman, and the Demon Etrigan, his series focuses more on street-level crime and camaraderie between Tommy and his fellow mercenaries at Noonan’s Bar. The series ran for 60 issues between 1996 and 2001.

A character like Hitman would be a great fit for Peacemaker season 2 but there's nothing to suggest James Gunn has any plans for him. The DC Studios co-CEO is a big fan of lesser-known B and C list characters, though, so you never know where Tommy might show up.

Are you disappointed this Hitman TV series never became a reality?