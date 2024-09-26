Syfy Was Developing A HITMAN TV Series With HARLEY QUINN Producer Based On Obscure DC Character

Dean Lorey, the creator of animated TV shows Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, has revealed that he was once working on a Syfy TV series featuring Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: The Direct

Before the formation of DC Studios, Warner Bros. brought many of its characters to television. Some like The Flash and Superman were well known to fans; others - the Doom Patrol and Human Target, for example - were not.

The plan moving forward is for the vast majority of live-action projects to take place in the DCU, meaning we're likely to see fewer comic book heroes and villains on-screen (in place of the ever-expanding Arrowverse, chances are just a handful of characters will receive the spotlight on HBO as prestige series akin to The Penguin).

In a recent interview with The Direct, Dean Lorey, the creator of animated TV shows Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, revealed that he briefly worked on a Hitman TV series for Syfy based on the little-known but still popular character.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! has featured appearances from several characters tied to Hitman's world, something which now makes a lot more sense.

"Because we established the bar Noonan's, that sort of naturally led to some Hitman characters," he told the site. "And I had been a fan of Hitman for a long time and, in fact, developed with Garth Ennis' version of it for Syfy that never went forward."

"And so that's where a lot of the Hitman characters sort of came from. Moe and Joe double and Shawn Noonan and Six-Pack, and all of that."

Hitman was a DC Comics series created by Garth Ennis and John McCrea, debuting in 1993's The Demon Annual #2. The character is Tommy Monaghan, a wisecracking contract killer based in Gotham City who gains superhuman abilities, including telepathy and x-ray vision, after being bitten by an alien parasite.

Despite his new powers, Tommy remains a hitman, albeit with a moral code: he only targets criminals and supervillains.

While he has crossed paths with iconic characters like Batman, Superman, and the Demon Etrigan, his series focuses more on street-level crime and camaraderie between Tommy and his fellow mercenaries at Noonan’s Bar. The series ran for 60 issues between 1996 and 2001.

A character like Hitman would be a great fit for Peacemaker season 2 but there's nothing to suggest James Gunn has any plans for him. The DC Studios co-CEO is a big fan of lesser-known B and C list characters, though, so you never know where Tommy might show up.

Are you disappointed this Hitman TV series never became a reality?

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 6:09 AM
Interesting…

From what I know of the Hitman series , both Harley Quinn and Kite Man have a similar vibe & sensibility to it (albeit more cynical since it’s Garth Ennis) so I could have seen his take working.

I know Gunn is a fan of both shows and apparently Lorey is an exec producer on Creature Commandos aswell so I wouldn’t be surprised if in the future , he floats this idea by him and gets a chance to develop the show again for MAX.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2024, 6:14 AM
Anybody still keeping up with Harley Quinn and/or checked out Kite Man?.

I fell off the former after season 2 and have only seen bits & pieces of the latter but enjoyed both.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/26/2024, 6:17 AM
Damn 2 comments and I cant see neither. I don't even troll on here so who the heck has me blocked?

