Why DC Crime's Gorilla Grodd Casting Proves James Gunn Has Learned Nothing From Supergirl

Why DC Crime's Gorilla Grodd Casting Proves James Gunn Has Learned Nothing From Supergirl

With DC Crime set to pair up Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd, has DC Studios learned the wrong lessons from Supergirl? We take a closer look at a risky strategy that could hurt the DCU.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

James Gunn has repeatedly said that the DCU will be built on a foundation of finding the right actors rather than casting the biggest names. On paper, it's a philosophy most fans can get behind. However, with a noticeable lack of A-list talent populating this franchise, it's hard not to raise an eyebrow at the news that YouTuber and Scream 7 star Jimmy Tatro will play Gorilla Grodd in DC Studios' DC Crime series.

This isn't a criticism of Tatro. He's a talented actor who has a massive following across his social media platforms. By today's standards, perhaps he is "A-list," but the chronically online Gunn may be overestimating Tatro's appeal to wider audiences. 

The DCU isn't launching from a position of strength. The DCEU burned through almost all of the goodwill it had with moviegoers, and while Superman was an encouraging first step, Supergirl has made it clear that one successful movie only goes so far.

Audiences still need to be convinced that investing in this new shared world is worth their time, which is why it's so baffling to see Gunn seemingly doubling down on relatively obscure characters played by largely unknown actors.

With DC Crime, the prospect of Skyler Gisondo leading a series alongside a CGI Gorilla Grodd voiced by Jimmy Tatro might sound exciting to die-hard DC Comics readers, but what exactly is the appeal for everyone else?

Comic book fans know Grodd as one of The Flash's greatest villains. General audiences know that he's...a talking gorilla. There's a big difference.

Marvel Studios understood this from the start. Kevin Feige was never afraid to cast rising stars, but he also realised that unfamiliar superheroes needed familiar faces surrounding them.

Neither Chris Hemsworth nor Tom Hiddleston was a household name in 2011 (some media reports insultingly referred to them as nobodies), but Thor also featured Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Stellan Skarsgård, and Rene Russo. They helped sell the movie before audiences had fallen in love with the characters, but DC Studios isn't following suit. Marvel built confidence in the MCU with established names who lent credibility to a brand that, like DC, wasn't exactly thriving after Marvel movies like Fantastic Four and Elektra

Gunn appears convinced that the DC brand alone is enough to generate excitement. The problem is that it simply isn't, at least not anymore. The DCEU damaged the brand to a huge extent, and Supergirl should have been a wake-up call.

Milly Alcock has proven herself an amazing Kara Zor-El, but why wasn't she backed up by a stronger supporting cast? It's been reported that DC Studios struggled to secure a major star to play Krem of the Yellow Hills, with Gunn ultimately turning to Matthias Schoenaerts in the hope he'd help sell tickets overseas (spoiler alert: he didn't). History is even repeating itself with Man of Tomorrow, where the immensely talented Lars Eidinger will play Brainiac...the only problem is, like Tatro, the reaction to his casting was, "Who?" 

None of this means the performances will be bad. In fact, they may end up being incredible, but that's not the point. When you're trying to rebuild one of Hollywood's biggest brands after years of critical and commercial disappointments, every project has to feel like an event. Every casting announcement should create headlines beyond entertainment websites and comic book social media.

As if that wasn't problematic enough, we're once again left asking whether that is really a show that deserved to jump the queue ahead of projects like Wonder Woman, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold

Fans have spent years asking for those characters, but how many of them do you know who were crying out for a Jimmy Olsen TV series after watching Superman? Still, Gunn is a fan of him and Grodd, so there's your answer. 

Even if DC Crime exceeds all expectations (and it might with Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault at the helm), it's hard to understand why Gunn believes this is the sort of project capable of winning over sceptical, fatigued audiences. The DCU should be stacking every cast with at least one or two internationally recognisable stars; actors who can attract curious moviegoers who might otherwise skip yet another superhero project.

Jimmy Tatro may be the greatest Gorilla Grodd we've ever seen. For some, Skyler Gisondo is also perfect for his role. As we mentioned above, this isn't about questioning either performer or their respective talents. It's about questioning whether asking them to carry one of the DCU's earliest television shows is another avoidable gamble from a studio that can no longer afford very many.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DC Crime Finds Its Gorilla Grodd - Jimmy Tatro In Talks To Play The Flash Villain
Related:

DC Crime Finds Its Gorilla Grodd - Jimmy Tatro In Talks To Play The Flash Villain
5 Ways James Gunn Can Immediately Fix The DCU After Supergirl Crashed And Burned
Recommended For You:

5 Ways James Gunn Can Immediately Fix The DCU After Supergirl Crashed And Burned

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/9/2026, 12:11 PM
Watch the usual suspects claim that this is a "hit piece" and that you're being "biased" for calling out Gunn's nonsense. This DC Crime goofy garbage will be cancelled after a couple episodes, if it even releases...

Reboot the MCU and DCU
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/9/2026, 12:30 PM
@FireGunn - you've been right about everything else so far so I have no reason to doubt you on this.
MR
MR - 7/9/2026, 12:34 PM
@FireGunn - I believe it is a hit piece cuz this website has a Marvel over DC bias but even I agree that this DC Crime series is preposterously unnecessary.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2026, 12:14 PM

The winning bet is that this stupid show never sees the light of day.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/9/2026, 12:16 PM
Maybe it's too early for him to have learned everything you assume he should have learned by now. I know it's a very broad statement, but it's applicable.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/9/2026, 12:18 PM
R.I.P. Powers Boothe. I'll be missing this performance when Grodd is being played by a frat boy YouTube star.


I wonder if Gunn will get Logan Paul for Darkseid.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/9/2026, 12:20 PM
The DPU is already in a tailspin and how does Gunn plan to get things back on track?...

A Clayface movie with no Batman and a Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd tv show.

User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/9/2026, 12:59 PM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2026, 12:23 PM
This was Jonathan "The Jabari Wrecker" Majors comeback role, no cgi needed.
Wtf Gunn!
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/9/2026, 12:26 PM
Relax.

Jimmy Tatro is a great actor.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/9/2026, 1:19 PM
@CyberNigerian - that’s a retarded thing to say. He’s fine but a great actor is a stretch
This is terrible [frick]ing casting, and you’re in denial or mental if you don’t see it
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/9/2026, 12:31 PM
Gunn's ego would never allow him to admit anything is wrong; this became obvious the minute he took over DC. Ellison needs to boot him out as soon as he takes over WB.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/9/2026, 12:39 PM
I'm trying to think of what projects James would announce if he was actively trying to piss off and alienate DC fans...

The Manhunters take Manhattan?
Catman Begins?
Emilia Harcourt/Max Lord: Hawaiian Vacation?
The Authority?
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/9/2026, 12:54 PM
@InfinitePunches - A Lois Lane prequel series detailing her "experimental" years studying journalism at Wellesley. An ultra violent crime drama featuring Plastic Man where he's not funny and he only uses his powers once to explode someone from the inside. Another version of the Joker. I could do this all day.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/9/2026, 12:59 PM
@FleischerSupes - Lord lol

That Lois one would be right up his alley. Though he'd probably get his wife to play young Lois so he can watch her get frisky with his friends.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/9/2026, 12:41 PM
James Gunn CANNOT learn anything new. He found success when he co-wrote a screenplay and rode the Marvel gravy train during its peak to undeserved success. Since then, he has remade the same film and even an animated series a total of six times. James Gunn cannot pivot to a winning formula because he does not know how to do anything else.

His cult will falsely point to Superman 2025 as a positive starting point, yet the failure of Supergirl proves that the Superman film generated zero goodwill as it fell short of profitability at the box office. James Gunn is a fraud which is becoming ever more evident the longer he stays in his job.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/9/2026, 12:45 PM
The actors aren't the problem with any of this. It's other people on the creative side injecting their disgusting idiosyncratic philosophies onto what were essentially created to be fables for teaching children heroism, sacrifice, and the value of life.

User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/9/2026, 12:56 PM
@FleischerSupes - You are 100% correct.

Gunn's disdain for his father comes through in the themes of almost every project he makes. And his creepy sense of humor is entirely incompatible with DC.

It's a crime that I can't watch the new SUPERMAN movie with my children for its crass language and weird sexual themes.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/9/2026, 1:08 PM
@InfinitePunches - Well, you're in luck, because Supergirl has a scene where the lead actually eats feces and there is a subplot involving child sex slaves.

Fun for the whole family! 😁
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/9/2026, 12:50 PM
Guardians 1 was lightning in a bottle now he making the same films with different skins
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 12:51 PM
I get your point Josh but household names I don’t feel necessarily bring an audience to a project anymore aside from a select few…

This belief that big names sell tickets now I feel isn’t necessarily as true as it used to be so Josh pushing that agenda seems odd.

However one can certainly debate the “necessity” of a Jimmy Olsen-Gorilla Grodd show but that doesn’t still mean it can’t be good either.

Also I would love to have DCU Batman and Wonder Woman next up but those characters (especially the former ) are still fresh from their latest iterations so why not try to focus on other characters and try to do something fun , cool and unique with them like a true crime mockumentary or a True Detective-esque Green Lantern show etc?.

Personally , I feel all this faux outrage and sky is falling nonsense after just one flop with mixed reviews is a bit over dramatic but I’m just another fan so wtf do I know!!.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/9/2026, 12:59 PM
With a name like DC Crimes, people are likely to think it’s a show about the Trump White House.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/9/2026, 1:07 PM
@RolandD - I mean, it basically will be already.

The DCU so far has been about the US destabalizing foreign governments in Creature Commandos, a billionaire funding an occupation in Superman, Nazis in Peacemaker, and now sex traffickers in Supergirl. I wouldn't be surprised if Grodd is trying to build a Wall around Gorilla City.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/9/2026, 1:07 PM
This article was spot on. It's really sad we can't seem to get a decent DC universe on the big screen. I mean seriously, Arrowverse was doing a better job than Gunn is doing.

#GunnisDone

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/9/2026, 1:32 PM
@BadgerThorkin - Because they started from the bottom (just like the MCU) and built it all from there instead of literally jumping in a full, lived-in DC universe that audiences would have no idea what is going on or whom is whom doing what exactly. And also did exactly what Josh mentioned in the article: unfamiliar superheroes needed familiar faces surrounding them. The Arrowverse's might've been mostly "B-tier" heroes like Green Arrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning as the leads but from that point they began developing their supporting cast who really were lesser-known characters. (Firestorm, Wild Dog, Mon-El, Vibe, Arsenal, Killer Frost etc and I could go on)

There's definitely things that Gunn could learn and pick up from the Arrowverse's structure and development.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/9/2026, 1:08 PM
DC Question series would've made more sense
RolandD
RolandD - 7/9/2026, 1:17 PM
@DannyBrandy20 - If you are someone who’s said this before, I am probably repeating myself but I would love to see this in the vein of DennyO’neil/ Denys Cowan’s run in the 80’s. A little noir, a little martial arts focused and a little zen philosophy.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/9/2026, 1:11 PM
james gunn to the people complaining about his shitty DCU that actually want it to be good and give him good ideas:

User Comment Image

and soooo....

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/9/2026, 1:25 PM
To me the issue isn't that they aren't casting A-list tier actors for some characters but more that Gunn really believes that the right way to introduce one of Flash's best villains and most intelligent adversaries that rivals Lex Luthor's IQ is through a mockumentary show that is gonna portray Grodd in a comedic way, which is the criteria that was being sought when they cast Tatro.

The show will essentially ridiculize Grodd. Ask yourselves if that's really the best and objective way to introduce to general audiences, whether they're "Gen Z" or "Alpha", this important DC villain for the DCU continuity? What are your best memories of Grodd whether they're from the comics or any TV show where he appeared and if he was portrayed like if it was a punchline?

Tdlr; treat Gorilla Grodd seriously because he's a legit heavyweight character. Is that too hard to ask?
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/9/2026, 1:34 PM
Jimmy Tatro... "A-List" !!!????? LMFAO
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/9/2026, 1:36 PM
JoshWilding has a weird hate-boner for Gunn.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder