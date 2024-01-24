DEADPOOL 3: Wolverine And The Merc With A Mouth Bond In Latest Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
DEADPOOL 3: Wolverine And The Merc With A Mouth "Bond" In Latest Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS
DEADPOOL 3 Star Hugh Jackman Shares BTS Look At His Wolverine Prep As Shooting Nears End
DEADPOOL 3 Star Hugh Jackman Shares BTS Look At His Wolverine Prep As Shooting Nears End
UniqNo - 1/24/2024, 10:55 AM
I'm sure PETA ain't going to like this...
AmazingFILMporg - 1/24/2024, 11:09 AM
@UniqNo -


That dog is living more lavish than you and anybody that works at PETA.


Modern America 😂
UniqNo - 1/24/2024, 11:17 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - No doubt, but the only way they happy these days is if it's a puppet or vfx.
Origame - 1/24/2024, 11:22 AM
@UniqNo - Peta got their tits in a vice over a fictional pirate hunting fictional whales in assassins creed black flag. A game that involves your character mainly killing people, some of whom are actual historic figures.

No one cares what Peta thinks.
SATW42 - 1/24/2024, 10:55 AM
Just here to see how people can complain about this.
harryba11zack - 1/24/2024, 11:00 AM
Good thing that thing isn't in a Star wars movie
QuietStorm - 1/24/2024, 11:15 AM
@harryba11zack -
AmazingFILMporg - 1/24/2024, 11:44 AM
@QuietStorm -


Hi🙂
MuadDib - 1/24/2024, 11:04 AM
LFG!
ObserverIO - 1/24/2024, 11:07 AM
Dogpool making up for the lack of titties in that last Madame Web article.
VamP5659 - 1/24/2024, 11:10 AM
@ObserverIO - Proven fact. Dogs always make up for titties. If titties and dogs appear in the same article, all will be right.
ObserverIO - 1/24/2024, 11:11 AM
@VamP5659 - The stars are aligning right now. We are blessed.
VamP5659 - 1/24/2024, 11:13 AM
@ObserverIO - If those stars happen to be Sydney Sweeney turning out to be playing Lady Deadpool and having at least one scene with Dogpool, then yes.
ObserverIO - 1/24/2024, 11:32 AM
@Origame - They are some cute little tits
Origame - 1/24/2024, 11:35 AM
@ObserverIO - ikr? You just wanna hold them.

Don't squeeze them, of course. They're too soft and delicate for that.
MCUKnight11 - 1/24/2024, 11:18 AM
Origame - 1/24/2024, 11:25 AM
@MCUKnight11 - you just know that would've been dogpool if Ryan Reynolds wasn't attached to this.
ObserverIO - 1/24/2024, 11:35 AM
@Origame - nepotism rears it's ugly head yet again.
Origame - 1/24/2024, 11:36 AM
@ObserverIO - nepotism...for a dog?
ObserverIO - 1/24/2024, 11:45 AM
@Origame - Um.... casting couch then. Either way this dog didn't get to be in a big blockbuster summer movie event without having somebody's DNA in them.
DocSpock - 1/24/2024, 11:25 AM

Probably dead David Crosby, Dead yet force alive Yoda, and the weird ghost of dead Michael Jackson have all denied paternity regarding Dogpool.

Though they all admit that was some off the charts party at Neverland. And Bubbles still isn't talking.

View Recorder