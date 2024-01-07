DEADPOOL 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Accepts His Emmy Award In-Character As The Merc With A Mouth

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program tonight for their work on Welcome to Wrexham, but "Mr. Lively" is a very busy man, and sent his far more uncouth and foul-mouthed pal to record a thank-you message in his place.

The Deadpool 3 star shared his funny video message in-costume (well, he wore the mask) as the Merc With a Mouth, and after thanking everyone involved in bringing Welcome to Wrexham to the screen, Wade Wilson says Reynolds has made a promise not to "f*ck up my next movie."

Check out the clip below, along with McElhenney's message.

Cameos that have reportedly been lined up for Deadpool 3 include several X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also expected to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.