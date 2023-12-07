DEADPOOL 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Gets Ahead Of The Leaks With Some "Official" Set Photos Of His Own

In an attempt to get ahead of the leakers, Marvel Studios released an official shot of the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) earlier this year, but this did little to deter the paps, and photos from the Deadpool 3 set continue to be shared online.

Clearly fed up with the threequel's surprises (though we haven't really seen anything that revealing so far) being given away before anyone has a chance to see it, Reynolds released a statement asking sites and social media scoopers to be a little more careful about ruining the experience for others.

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

"Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready. The film is built for audience joy -- and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket."

Now, it seems Reynolds has decided to join in on the fun by sharing a batch of "official" set photos of his own.

The edited shots include Wade Wilson holding a bag of cash in place of Sabertooth's head while Mickey Mouse looks on, Wade and Logan conversing with the Predator (now there's a crossover we'd like to see), and more.

Check out the photos at the links below.

How do you feel about these type of leaks? Would you rather websites stopped covering them, even with spoiler tags? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

It sounds like quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.