7 More Fox Marvel Characters Who Deserve A Second Chance In The MCU After DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

We went into Deadpool & Wolverine expecting the movie to close the door on the Fox-verse. Instead, it celebrated Earth-10005 and set the stage for that world to continue to flourish alongside Earth-616/the Sacred Timeline. While we'd hoped for cameos, the threequel upped the ante by taking us into the Void before giving Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen) a second chance. It felt really special but has got us thinking...which other Earth-10005 heroes and villains deserve a second chance in the MCU? This could be in an upcoming Multiverse Saga project (which seems most likely) or even in the softly rebooted MCU which is rumoured to be the plan for this shared world post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Hopefully, the names before surprise you! You can find out which characters have made the cut by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

7. Daredevil Concept art has confirmed that there were early discussions about bringing Ben Affleck back as Daredevil in Deadpool & Wolverine and, honestly, we're a little heartbroken that it didn't happen. The 2003 movie isn't the best (though the Director's Cut is a pretty solid watch) but Affleck, who is now better known for playing Batman, was a good Man Without Fear. Just imagine seeing the silhouette of his Daredevil, hearing that voice, and then the Hell's Kitchen vigilante emerging from the shadows like a certain Dark Knight. It would break the internet! We don't want Charlie Cox to be overshadowed if he ends up part of the next Avengers movies, but Affleck's Daredevil fighting alongside Nic Cage's Ghost Rider is something we need in our lives.



6. Silver Surfer Doug Jones was the Silver Surfer's body double in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but it was Man of Steel star Laurence Fishburne who provided the iconic hero's voice. The movie wasn't great, but there's no getting around the fact that, alongside Chris Evans' Human Torch, the Surfer was a highlight. A big part of that was thanks to Fishburne's voiceover work as he injected life into the character in a way that made him feel both otherworldly and heroic. That's a must for the often-conflicted herald of Galactus. The actor has since played Bill Foster in Ant-Man and The Wasp. However, we can't imagine Marvel Studios has big plans for him, so it would be easy enough for the actor to step back into the recording booth and add this "classic' Silver Surfer to the mix elsewhere in the Multiverse Saga.



5. Psylocke X-Men: Apocalypse was the closest Fox ever got to making an MCU-style movie, but it didn't resonate with fans or critics. The franchise's cartoonish new direction was the beginning of the end for these characters, but there were at least a few bright spots we can appreciate. Those include Olivia Munn's take on Psylocke. The actress wasn't given much to work with, but still somehow stood out in an adventure full of questionable creative decisions and poor performances. Now, we'd love to see her get a second chance. In the comics, Betsy Braddock was the sister of Captain Britain who ended up inhabiting the body of an assassin called Kwannon. They were ultimately separated, with Betsy becoming the new Captain Britain, and Kwannon returning to her life as a hired killer. The Captain Britain Corps have ties to the Multiverse so we'd head in that direction.



4. Professor X Sir Patrick Stewart confirmed he'd met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Professor X and returned to the role in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was a fun cameo which saw him sit in Charles Xavier's classic wheelchair to face the Scarlet Witch. He died, of course, and while there are bound to be other Variants who look like Stewart, it would be no bad thing for James McAvoy to reprise the role in the MCU. His work in those prequel movies is hugely underrated and we'd love to see what else he can do with the character. Marvel Studios will likely want to reboot Professor X for the eventual X-Men reboot, but if McAvoy is willing to return for that, then he could potentially play the team's leader for many years to come. We'd probably put a Krakoa-style spin on the mutant.



3. Magik The New Mutants got caught up in the Disney/Fox merger and was released without ever having undergone the necessary reshoots to give it the polish it so badly needed. A post-credits scene setting up a sequel was also never shot and it's no wonder the movie struggled. Still, if there's one actor and character we can't fault, it's Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik. As forgettable as the rest of the cast was for the most part (sorry), she stole the show and proved to be so perfect as this character that it's hard to imagine anyone else playing her. Her connection to Limbo and dark magic could see Magik become a crucial figure in a future Multiverse Saga movie. Plus, if Earth-10005's mutants are going to be a pivotal part of what comes next, then she should absolutely be there alongside her brother Colossus.



2. Cable Josh Brolin's work as Thanos in the Avengers movies was nothing short of perfect, but the Mad Titan's story came to an end in Avengers: Endgame. With that in mind, there's really nothing to stop him from returning as Cable, especially after he stole the show in Deadpool 2. That sequel only scratched the surface when it came to the time-travelling mutant's story, and now the concept has been introduced in the MCU, he'd fit right into this world of multiple timelines and whatnot. Remember, he's the son of Cyclops and Jean Grey, so the mutant being involved in the next big screen iteration of the X-Men may be a given. However, it would be no bad thing to bring him and Zazie Beetz as Domino back for another team-up with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth when Wade Wilson and Wolverine inevitably cross paths with The Avengers.

