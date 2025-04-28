CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD Star Kevin Durand On Why He Didn't Return As Blob In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (Exclusive)

CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD Star Kevin Durand On Why He Didn't Return As Blob In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (Exclusive)

Talking to us about his standout role in Clown in a Cornfield, X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Kevin Durand reveals why he didn't return as The Blob in Deadpool & Wolverine and reflects on Swamp Thing...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of big surprises and a lot of familiar faces from the past. However, some Variants ended up being recast (Jason Flemyng told us last October why he declined to return as Azazel).

We recently got to speak with Kevin Durand about his role in the hilarious, terrifying new horror movie Clown in a Cornfield. You'll be able to find the full conversation here soon, but during our interview, we asked the actor why he didn't reprise his role as The Blob in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actor first played the character in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but actor Mike Waters took over in the Marvel Studios movie for what ended up being a non-speaking role. 

So, why didn't Durand don the fat suit again?  

"You know, Hugh Jackman kept saying to me while we were shooting that scene in the ring, ‘Oh my God, they’re gonna go crazy for this character. Get used to doing this makeup process.’ It never came back around," he said of his short-lived but memorable X-Men role. "The word that I heard was just that it was a very time-consuming character."

"It would take seven and a half hours to get fully into the makeup and the layers of costuming and whatnot. I can’t help but think it ended up being about time constraints, but hopefully, someone in that universe brings him back because he’s a terrific character," Durand added. "I would love to get under all those layers to explore Freddy Dukes again."

Not only would it have been a waste of Durand's talents to have him essentially stand in the background of a few scenes, but that timely process of transforming into The Blob likely wouldn't have helped him or Deadpool & Wolverine.

This isn't the first time a superhero project has passed him by, of course, as DC Universe's Swamp Thing TV series was unceremoniously cancelled before it could get a second season. Durand transformed into Floronic Man in the series, though we never got to follow that story to its conclusion. 

"They cut us off way too early with that," he acknowledged, reflecting on the popular TV series cancelled by Warner Bros. to save money. "But you know, as with every business, there’s always crazy levels of bureaucracy that change and fluctuate, and you know, unfortunately, they ended a really great thing way too soon with that one."

DC Studios is now moving forward with a Swamp Thing movie from James Mangold, which, unfortunately, won't be a continuation of the show. 

It's a shame that Durand hasn't had more luck in the superhero space, but fresh off his critically acclaimed performances in Abigail and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes last year, we'd strongly recommend seeing what he comes up with in Clown in a Cornfield...

In Clown in a Cornfield, Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play. 

Clown in a Cornfield arrives in theaters on May 9.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Wade's MCU Future: I'm Writing A Little Something Right Now
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Wade's MCU Future: "I'm Writing A Little Something Right Now"
Hugh Jackman Returns As WOLVERINE To Strike Iconic Pose In Marvel Studios Breathing Excercise Video
Recommended For You:

Hugh Jackman Returns As WOLVERINE To Strike Iconic Pose In Marvel Studios "Breathing Excercise" Video

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 4/28/2025, 3:23 PM
Did you ask him about the next apes movie?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/28/2025, 3:29 PM
@Gambito - I didn’t, I’m sorry! It was only a 10-minute interview, and while I had an Apes question, we ran out of time. He’s an awesome guy, though!
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/28/2025, 3:26 PM
He was a highlight in Origins
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/28/2025, 3:39 PM
Too busy starring in Clown In a Cornfield, it would seem.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/28/2025, 3:45 PM
Um.

They could have hired him and made all or most of his body with CGI.

So why didn't he return as Blob?

Did he ask them to be in it?

Did they not want to pay him?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/28/2025, 3:51 PM
It just reminds me how goofy Origins got. At least he got better material with Planet of the Apes.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/28/2025, 4:10 PM
Even for a bit part he's expensive and you have to work around his schedule, so yeah better to just get a cheaper stunt guy to do the role.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder