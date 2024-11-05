DEADOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Shawn Levy To Reunite For Mysterious New Project

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy are set to reunite for a mysterious new movie... that won't be a Deadpool and Wolverine sequel.

While chatting to Variety, Reynolds revealed that he is currently writing a new project for Levy to direct that he would once again co-star in with Jackman.

“I’m spending the year writing,” said the actor. “I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.”

What it will be is unclear, as Reynolds declined to share any plot details. There's a chance it could turn out to be another comic book-style adventure, but the report notes that Reynolds' "enthusiasm hinted at something fresh and unexpected, which he will work on over the next 12 months."

This project would mark Reynolds’ third collaboration with Levy, who previously worked together on 2021’s Free Guy and Netflix's sci-fi adventure The Adam Project.

Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced a Deadpool and Wolverine follow-up, but there are rumors that a direct sequel is in the early planning stages. Even if it doesn't come to pass, Reynolds and Jackman will almost certainly return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you make of this news? Any interest in a non-Marvel movie from Reynolds, Jackman and Levy? Let us know in the comment section down below.

