RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Sequel

Though we're not sure if anything is officially in development, Marvel Studios is said to be discussing plans for a direct sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Though this will hardly come as much of a surprise after the movie's incredible box office success, we're hearing that Marvel Studios is planning a sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine.

The project is unlikely to be in the development stages yet, but scooper MTTSH claims discussions are underway.

Shawn Levy's superhero team-up is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and is actually still breaking records. After debuting on Digital platforms on October 1, Deadpool and Wolverine became the best-selling R-rated movie of all time in its first week of availability (domestically).

The movie also passed Avengers' $622 million domestic haul to become the fifth-biggest comic book movie ever in the U.S., and climbed higher in the ranks of the highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide. Having officially grossed over $1.31 billion globally, D&W passed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to become the 21st highest-grossing movie ever.

Though we are expecting the Merc With a Mouth and Logan to join forces again in Avengers: Secret Wars, a direct follow-up to Deadpool and Wolverine was probably inevitable given these numbers.

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have expressed interested in returning during interviews, but were careful not to suggest that anything was actually in the works.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/14/2024, 1:34 PM
Nyeheheheh. Of course when mcu gets something it needs to milk it dry. Pathetic company made for idiots.

Uh no offence.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2024, 1:40 PM
@TehJoker - Milk it dry? Like Joker did to Brendan Gleeson?
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 1:40 PM
@TehJoker - Dumb popcorn flicks have their pace and even as a big MCU fan, I can admit they've lost their passion and it's become more business-minded over substance and love of Marvel.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/14/2024, 1:55 PM
@TehJoker -
User Comment Image

On a related note, I'm tired of hearing people saying that making a sequel to the Joker was always a good decision from a business standpoint because the first one made a billion. Shyeah, for an AI maybe. Get actual people with actual discernment in charge and you might discover that the entertainment industry isn't so cut and dry when making these kinds of business decisions. There's a lot to consider. It's more complex.

I coulda told you that making a sequel to Joker was a bad idea. And a musical sequel? Oh and lets just give Todd Phillips full [frick]ing control because we didn't learn a [frick]ing thing when we gave Joel Schumacher all that power after Batman Forever.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/14/2024, 1:36 PM
As long as it doesn’t go Thor Love and thunder on us. Taika got too cocky there. Hope Reynolds and his little bud Levy don’t do the same
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2024, 1:39 PM
@JFerguson - Taika get really cocky whit some of the cast in his free time it seems
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 1:36 PM
If true, it seems Marvel has learned the wrong lesson. It wasn't about finding some perfect formula that you can repeat for profit; it was about wholly embracing the comic books, past experiences, and giving fans what they want.

I'm a massive Deadpool fan; he's my favorite antihero. However, the story was pretty subpar and needs a fresh tone and approach to keep Deadpool interesting. He isn't always the lovable clown in the comics, so it would be great to change him up a bit.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/14/2024, 1:38 PM
Why not make more teamups instead like hulk and wolverine?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 2:06 PM
@ThePenguin - more team ups could be fun

Like those one shot team up comics

Give me Deadpool & Thor or Spider Man.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2024, 1:38 PM
Ok get Brendan Glesson he can defeat both of them using his
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/14/2024, 1:39 PM
@Malatrova15 - His what?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2024, 1:42 PM
@ThePenguin - if i tell you i spoil Joker Folie a Deux and some people here are yet to watch it
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/14/2024, 1:39 PM
Duh.

User Comment Image
Nighthawk01
Nighthawk01 - 10/14/2024, 1:40 PM
It's Deadpool & Wolverine. It isn't Deadpool And Wolverine. Find me one poster or trailer with "And." I'll wait.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/14/2024, 1:52 PM
@Nighthawk01 - New, weird thing to be petty about just dropped.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 10/14/2024, 1:42 PM
It made over a billion dollars, I'd be surprised if it didn't get a sequel. Probably lead to another X-force team with actually members.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/14/2024, 1:42 PM
Of course they are.

Killing the golden goose with diminishing returns is what Disney does best!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 10/14/2024, 1:47 PM
@HistoryofMatt - ummm.... a golden goose needs to keep laying the eggs for it to be golden. Keeping it on the shelf doesn't seem to make much sense.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/14/2024, 1:45 PM
Do X force instead of Deadpool 4.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/14/2024, 1:45 PM
I really truly do think we may be at the end, my friends.

User Comment Image
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 1:47 PM
@BruceWayng - I'm amazed we got this many great superhero flicks. i remember Spider-man (Tobey) and thinking how much bigger the genre could be.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/14/2024, 1:57 PM
@Zorromuerto - And we had it for 10 glorious years. Now Marvel is starting to feel like the FoX-Men universe, the DCEU and dare I say the Sony Spiderverse.

I just treat these movies as self contained stories instead of imagining what could be. Sadly I don’t think we’ll ever go back to that feeling we all got when Fury mentioned the Avengers, when Thors hammer was teased, when Hawkeye popped up in Thor or Black Panther and Spiderman showing up in Civil War.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 1:46 PM
I mean if true then this isn’t really surprising…

The movies made a killing at the B.O and is doing very well on Digital aswell so from a business standpoint , I can understand doing this (it was a solid film to boot aswell).

However personally i would like this to be a one & done , don’t mind them having a role in Secret Wars but that should be it.

If they want Ryan’s Deadpool to continue then cool , I like his version but we should have a new clean slate with the X-Men after SW and that includes a new Logan…

As much as I love Hugh , I don’t want him to be doing this till he’s 90 lol.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/14/2024, 1:47 PM
I think Hollywood needs to learn that when something makes money, doing the exact same thing again is not always the wisest thing to do. Continuing the franchise is.

This is an important consideration when talking about larger franchises.

We will see Deadpool, Wolverine and the Spider bros again in Avengers.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/14/2024, 1:47 PM
They'd be dumb not to.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 10/14/2024, 1:51 PM
I say don't do it. Got a bad feeling about it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/14/2024, 1:51 PM
EXTRA! EXTRA! FILM STUDIO HAS DISCUSSED A SEQUEL TO A VERY POPULAR MOVIE!
valmic
valmic - 10/14/2024, 1:57 PM
The ending sucks. Wolverine should have either died again or given some kind of happy ending where he got to go back with his xmen. Now there are 2 Hugh jack mans in Deadpool's world and whoever new wolverine will be in the MCU. Its such mess.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/14/2024, 1:57 PM
Ooooh, a sequel to a billion dollar movie! Why not?!?! And hey, let's make it a musical!

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: FOLIE à DEUX!!! 😃
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/14/2024, 2:02 PM
User Comment Image
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 10/14/2024, 2:05 PM
If this is true, and it does make sense based on the money it made but still have to take into account that most of the rumors on here are completely false, it does not feel like the right move to me but when it is all about money you get what you get
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/14/2024, 2:05 PM
Such a nothing movie. Like watching keys dangle for two hours. The educated wish joke had me rolling but so much of it just… wasn’t very funny. Better than Joker 2 i guess
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/14/2024, 2:06 PM
Let it be Logans story with Deadpool tagging along this time, make it more serious with way less Ryan Reynolds maybe have him get captured for a quarter of the movie. Let Omega Red be the bad guy

