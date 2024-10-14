RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Sequel

Though this will hardly come as much of a surprise after the movie's incredible box office success, we're hearing that Marvel Studios is planning a sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine.

The project is unlikely to be in the development stages yet, but scooper MTTSH claims discussions are underway.

Shawn Levy's superhero team-up is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and is actually still breaking records. After debuting on Digital platforms on October 1, Deadpool and Wolverine became the best-selling R-rated movie of all time in its first week of availability (domestically).

The movie also passed Avengers' $622 million domestic haul to become the fifth-biggest comic book movie ever in the U.S., and climbed higher in the ranks of the highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide. Having officially grossed over $1.31 billion globally, D&W passed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to become the 21st highest-grossing movie ever.

Though we are expecting the Merc With a Mouth and Logan to join forces again in Avengers: Secret Wars, a direct follow-up to Deadpool and Wolverine was probably inevitable given these numbers.

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have expressed interested in returning during interviews, but were careful not to suggest that anything was actually in the works.

The Merc With a Mouth has finally arrived on Fandango at Home. The movie is now available on Digital platforms and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on October 22.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.