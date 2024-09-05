DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Idea For A Female Take On Juggernaut

It seems Deadpool and Wolverine almost featured another take on Juggernaut!

The powerful X-Men villain made his live-action debut in The Last Stand, played by Vinnie Jones in a muscle suit. Then, a fully CGI version of the character was introduced in Deadpool 2 to much better effect.

Jones was actually asked to reprise the role for Deadpool and Wolverine, but wasn't thrilled about putting the suit back on for such a short amount of screen-time (understandable), so professional body-builder Aaron Reed was cast as a Juggernaut variant.

Now, concept artist David Masson San Gabriel has revealed that he was asked to come up with a design for a female take on Juggy that ultimately wasn't used for the movie.

This could have worked, but the character ended up being such a small part of the movie (he stands around for a while before getting decapitated by X-23) that it probably wouldn't have made much difference at the end of the day.

Check out the artwork at the link below, along with some new behind-the-scenes shots of Wesley Snipes suited-up as Blade, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.