DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Full Version Of "Silence Your F*cking Cell Phones" PSA Video Released

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Full Version Of &quot;Silence Your F*cking Cell Phones&quot; PSA Video Released DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Full Version Of &quot;Silence Your F*cking Cell Phones&quot; PSA Video Released

We caught a shorter clip from this already, but the full version of the Deadpool and Wolverine PSA promo that's currently playing in theaters has now found its way online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2024 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Disney/Marvel Studios kicked off April's CinemaCon presentation with a fun "silence your cellphones" PSA featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, and the spot is now playing in theaters - minus the multiple F-bombs!

A shorter, poor-quality version of this leaked earlier this month, but the full thing has now found its way online.

The teaser begins with Wade Wilson attempting to tell Logan which characters are set to debut in Avengers: Secret Wars, but every time he tries, he's interrupted by a cellphone ringing. Finally, the notoriously grouchy mutant pushes the Merc with a Mouth out of the way and breaks the fourth wall himself.

"Hey, bub, You're in a movie theater, not your grandma's nursing home - turn off your f*cking phone!" Deadpool then chimes back in by mentioning that Wolvie talking this way makes his "d*ck vibrate." He then adds, "Nice fourth wall break, didn't think ya had it in ya!"

The clip ends with Logan telling Wade to "shut his mouth" - with one last F, and possibly even a C-bomb thrown in for good measure.

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Hints At Issues With Disney Ahead Of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Release
Related:

Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Hints At Issues With Disney Ahead Of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Release
LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Sets The Record Straight On Possible X-23 Return In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Recommended For You:

LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Sets The Record Straight On Possible X-23 Return In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/4/2024, 4:55 PM
We would welcome it in the Czech Republic.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/4/2024, 4:59 PM
Highest in three years? So intentionally not including Spider-man: NWH and conveniently cutting off right after Doctor Strange: MoM...

If they believe interest correlates to box office:
• 62 interest is Wakanda Forever which made $859.2m
• 67 interest is Deadpool 3 then they are likely expecting $900m

Personally, I think it'll either be heavily front loaded and then fall flat on its face due to lack of repeat viewership OR it'll simply perform as average and end around the $750m-$800m point of the two prior installments.

It has minimal competition, but it's R-rated and releasing in Summer a time when a majority of those who could watch it are likely going be on holiday or frankly too busy doing other things. Let alone releasing Deadpool 3 trying to leech off nostalgia for the Fox-Verse that was shitcanned because nobody was supporting it. Now in a time where people are frankly not interested in the MCU and it's job is to parody the superhero universe in a time when most superhero media has devolved into parodying itself.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/4/2024, 5:06 PM
He lost the accent a bit there when he said “Mum” but still funny
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 5:07 PM
That was a fun bit…

When Deadpool has to calm you down , you might have a problem lol.

Also , i genuinely wouldn’t be surprised if this film singlehandedly revives the box office given the level of hype it has (which will likely increase as we get nearer to the release)…

Idk if in this day & age , any blockbuster will make a billion but I could see this being very close!!.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/4/2024, 5:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It's funny how the Messiah jokes have taken on a triple meaning. In the movie it has to be about whatever Cassandra is up to, in real life it's about how this movie will "save the MCU" after over saturation led to its struggles and now it has to be the savior of the box office at least for the summer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2024, 5:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yep

Also while the MCU post EG has been varying degrees of quality (moreso then before due to the larger output ) I don’t think it’s dwindled popularity is necessarily due to that

Everything has cycles ,if the MCU sticks around in the future then I could see it hitting those levels again

Life’s a rollercoaster.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/4/2024, 5:08 PM
Did Liefield just tell people to thank himself for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine film?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/4/2024, 5:22 PM
@HulkisHoly - basically
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/4/2024, 5:09 PM
Quite funny clip.

I went to see Thor:Love And Thunder at the cinema and there was a couple behind me laughing at all the so called jokes, I thought to myself how can someone enjoy this movie that much.

After the opening five minutes,which I thought was good. But when Thor turns up I was just wanting the movie to end.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder