DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Full Version Of "Silence Your F*cking Cell Phones" PSA Video Released

Disney/Marvel Studios kicked off April's CinemaCon presentation with a fun "silence your cellphones" PSA featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, and the spot is now playing in theaters - minus the multiple F-bombs!

A shorter, poor-quality version of this leaked earlier this month, but the full thing has now found its way online.

The teaser begins with Wade Wilson attempting to tell Logan which characters are set to debut in Avengers: Secret Wars, but every time he tries, he's interrupted by a cellphone ringing. Finally, the notoriously grouchy mutant pushes the Merc with a Mouth out of the way and breaks the fourth wall himself.

"Hey, bub, You're in a movie theater, not your grandma's nursing home - turn off your f*cking phone!" Deadpool then chimes back in by mentioning that Wolvie talking this way makes his "d*ck vibrate." He then adds, "Nice fourth wall break, didn't think ya had it in ya!"

The clip ends with Logan telling Wade to "shut his mouth" - with one last F, and possibly even a C-bomb thrown in for good measure.

The entire theater spot featuring Deadpool and Wolverine reminding you to silence your phones.pic.twitter.com/mbHe0tDZdm — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 4, 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine popped onto tracking last night and boy it’s a whopper! Let’s hear it for the comic book creators that create these great characters and entire worlds that fuel modern blockbusters!! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qVk94KHPYt — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) June 4, 2024

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.