DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Jennifer Garner Shares Training Video As She Suits-Up As Elektra Again After 20 Years

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Jennifer Garner Shares Training Video As She Suits-Up As Elektra Again After 20 Years

Jennifer Garner has shared a video of some of the training she undertook after agreeing to reprise the role of Elektra for Deadpool and Wolverine...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2024 06:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Earlier today, the stars and director of Deadpool and Wolverine opened the floodgates on the movie's many surprises, officially unveiling first looks at major cameos from the likes of Henry Cavill (Wolverine variant "Cavillerine"), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Wesley Snipes (Blade).

Now, Jennifer Garner has followed suit by sharing a video of her intense training regime to get "Marvel fit" once she agreed to reprise the role of Elektra Natchios after last donning the costume 20 years ago for the character's much-maligned solo movie.

The video ends with Garner fully suited-up as Elektra, giving her sai a twirl.

"I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3— we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two.

"Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit. 🥷🏻👵🏼 As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton’s @becsgentry. 💃🏻🏋🏻‍♀️🥊🏃🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♀️ We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies.

I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Talks Chris Evans' Foul-Mouthed Human Torch And Original Kidpool Casting
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Talks Chris Evans' Foul-Mouthed Human Torch And Original Kidpool Casting
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Official Images Of Channing Tatum As MCU's Gambit
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Official Images Of Channing Tatum As MCU's Gambit
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/5/2024, 6:28 PM
She still looks damn good.
valmic
valmic - 8/5/2024, 6:34 PM
Shes always been a beast. I do wish Affleck had a cameo so her character could have some closure.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2024, 6:34 PM
Is this OFFICAL(in red) though?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/5/2024, 6:35 PM
It is really sad that they’re talking more about Blade and Gambit (which is understandable, they are more popular) and kind of ignoring Elektra and Jennifer Garner’s comeback.

Yes the Elektra movie was not good , and Daredevil (2003) might not have been as popular as the Blade movies , but I really think Jennifer Garner did as well as she could with the character and I actually really liked her movie.

I had Elektra on repeat back in 2005 for a good 2 months.

So I was really glad she came back and loved seeing her with the team.

But it bothers me that everyone got a nice little action scene except her!!
All this training and we barely even saw her fight !!
Come on Shawn Levy!!
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/5/2024, 7:10 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - We're talking about it right now
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/5/2024, 7:28 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - tbf in all of the youTube crowd reactions ive seen, Blade and Elekta got the loudest cheers.

It was tatums Gambit that got the least amount of cheers, which is probably because the GA have no idea who Gambit is or why he was played by channing tatum.
Drace24
Drace24 - 8/5/2024, 6:36 PM
When something is hated, give it 15 years.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/5/2024, 6:48 PM
@Drace24 - you mean Jonathan Majors?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 6:53 PM
@Drace24 - yep

Whenever something new comes out , some people will hate that and begin to praise the thing that came before (just look at SW).

People are fickle
Drace24
Drace24 - 8/5/2024, 6:56 PM
@Malatrova15 - ...No?
Drace24
Drace24 - 8/5/2024, 6:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - And eventually they will all be like "OMG! GLUB SHITTO IS BACK!"
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/5/2024, 7:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - This zesty individual is loved.
He even just got an award a few months ago for perserving against society!

User Comment Image


HE STILL IZ KANG
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 7:30 PM
@Feralwookiee - We wuz kangz is a racist term feralwookie. Are you racist?
MasterMix
MasterMix - 8/5/2024, 6:44 PM
I don't care how dated it is now, this scene will always be awesome.
?si=rPNjW3ls4qCYl2ac
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/5/2024, 6:55 PM
@MasterMix -

Dudeeeeeeeeeeeee

Man I miss those days
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 6:46 PM
I never minded her as Elektra and thought she did fine in the 2003 DD film (never saw her own solo tbh).

Also , she still looks damn good!!

User Comment Image

However I feel out of the cameos , she was the that didn’t really get much to do or have a standout moment (besides the meta divorce joke).
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/5/2024, 6:55 PM
Trampoline practice? No seesaw jumping this time Jennifer. JK Jk, really enjoyed seeing her return. FYI Daredevil- Director's Cut is pretty good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 6:57 PM
@Steel86 - still perhaps one of if not the weirdest flirting scene I have ever watched.

?si=4BPp-AIFLYyyZ857
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/5/2024, 7:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - No idea what they were thinking
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 7:24 PM
@Steel86 - I guess they thought it might be charming ?

Somehow the Catwoman one is less weird but I guess people loved it because they decided to do it there too lol

?si=8bCQh74bp1gJMFiZ
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/5/2024, 7:05 PM
All I ask is that if her version of Elektra returns in secret Wars can we get the bandana?? I don't need the skimpy ninja outfit. But let's get the Bandana. Or even a variant of her with the Bandana leading the Hand into war.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2024, 7:25 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder