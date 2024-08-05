DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Jennifer Garner Shares Training Video As She Suits-Up As Elektra Again After 20 Years

Earlier today, the stars and director of Deadpool and Wolverine opened the floodgates on the movie's many surprises, officially unveiling first looks at major cameos from the likes of Henry Cavill (Wolverine variant "Cavillerine"), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Wesley Snipes (Blade).

Now, Jennifer Garner has followed suit by sharing a video of her intense training regime to get "Marvel fit" once she agreed to reprise the role of Elektra Natchios after last donning the costume 20 years ago for the character's much-maligned solo movie.

The video ends with Garner fully suited-up as Elektra, giving her sai a twirl.

"I remember the moment @slevydirect and @vancityreynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3— we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two.

"Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit. 🥷🏻👵🏼 As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely at @thelimitfit: 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout. Boxing 3x/ week with @flvcothefuture from @matchroomxchurchillgym. And lots and lots of @onepeloton’s @becsgentry. 💃🏻🏋🏻‍♀️🥊🏃🏻‍♀️🏊🏻‍♀️ We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies.

I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list. Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal @thehughjackman, @dafnekeen, @channingtatum, @realwesleysnipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.