DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Rob Liefeld Reveals Whether He'll Appear As New Rumor Claims We'll See X-MEN's [SPOILER]
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Rob Liefeld Reveals Whether He'll Appear As New Rumor Claims We'll See X-MEN's [SPOILER]
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Celebrate #BestFriendsDay With A Killer New Trailer & First Look At SPOILER & SPOILER!
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Celebrate #BestFriendsDay With A Killer New Trailer & First Look At SPOILER & SPOILER!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/9/2024, 8:43 AM
She makes me pool.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/9/2024, 8:45 AM
Urgh. I failed again to not to click on another deadpool article.

I'll try again. I Want and hope this movie is a decent surprise that's not spoilt by all the constant reports on rumours.
Origame
Origame - 6/9/2024, 8:46 AM
Taylor swift is playing a female wolverine, who kills Hugh Jackman wolverine and declares herself "the ultimate wolverine".

She then takes deadpool as her sex slave, enters the mcu where she's considered the greatest hero of all time.

Disney will call people sexist for not liking it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder