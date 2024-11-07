DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms They "Tried To Get" Nicolas Cage To Return As GHOST RIDER

Before cameras even started rolling on Deadpool and Wolverine, there were rumors that Nicolas Cage was set to reprise his role as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, and we'd later learn that there were indeed early plans to include a version of the character via some officially-released concept art.

Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined director Shawn Levy on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, and Reynolds confirmed that they did reach out to Cage about potentially suiting-up as the Spirit of Vengeance again.

"They were in early drafts. We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking...We're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well. It's a big budget. It's the biggest budget of any of the Deadpool movies, but you want to give yourself as much constraint, which really I think facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity. If you have too much time or too much money, it usually murders that kind of creativity. So, yeah, you're shrinking things."

"But we did talk to Nic Cage," the actor continued. "We tried to get him, but he was a no-go.... I would've loved him."

The movie did feature "cameos" from a number of other actors, including Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Channing Tatum, who got the chance to play Gambit after first being cast as the mutant hero during 20th Century Fox's X-Men era.

"Luckily, we got a lot of yeses," added Levy. "Mostly because Ryan would just call them directly. He'd often do an ambush FaceTime and put them on the spot."

It remains to be seen if Cage will ever return as Ghost Rider, but there are rumors that he might show up in Avengers: Secret Wars along with characters from Fox's X-Men and Fantastic Four movies.

