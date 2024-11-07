DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms They "Tried To Get" Nicolas Cage To Return As GHOST RIDER

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Confirms They &quot;Tried To Get&quot; Nicolas Cage To Return As GHOST RIDER

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have confirmed that they did reach out to Nicolas Cage about potentially returning as Ghost Rider...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 07, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Before cameras even started rolling on Deadpool and Wolverine, there were rumors that Nicolas Cage was set to reprise his role as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, and we'd later learn that there were indeed early plans to include a version of the character via some officially-released concept art.

Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined director Shawn Levy on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, and Reynolds confirmed that they did reach out to Cage about potentially suiting-up as the Spirit of Vengeance again.

"They were in early drafts. We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking...We're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well. It's a big budget. It's the biggest budget of any of the Deadpool movies, but you want to give yourself as much constraint, which really I think facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity. If you have too much time or too much money, it usually murders that kind of creativity. So, yeah, you're shrinking things."

"But we did talk to Nic Cage," the actor continued. "We tried to get him, but he was a no-go.... I would've loved him."

The movie did feature "cameos" from a number of other actors, including Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Channing Tatum, who got the chance to play Gambit after first being cast as the mutant hero during 20th Century Fox's X-Men era.

"Luckily, we got a lot of yeses," added Levy. "Mostly because Ryan would just call them directly. He'd often do an ambush FaceTime and put them on the spot."  

It remains to be seen if Cage will ever return as Ghost Rider, but there are rumors that he might show up in Avengers: Secret Wars along with characters from Fox's X-Men and Fantastic Four movies.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform and DVD/Blu-ray.

DEADOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Shawn Levy To Reunite For Mysterious New Project
Related:

DEADOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Shawn Levy To Reunite For Mysterious New Project
Ryan Reynolds Shares His Favourite DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Halloween Costumes And Hilarious Script Page
Recommended For You:

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Favourite DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Halloween Costumes And Hilarious Script Page

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2024, 8:16 AM
Maybe it was for the best, he'd be too powerful, no way he'd get stuck in the Void or not being able to beat Cassandra. Unless they depowered him which would be lame.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/7/2024, 8:17 AM
@Urubrodi - I don't think they would have even put that much thought into it, tbh. He would have just rode around and killed a few goons with his chains.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2024, 8:23 AM
@MarkCassidy - You're probably right, which is another reason why it was best for him to not be there. Comics Ghost Rider is by far one of the strongest characters around.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/7/2024, 8:52 AM
@Urubrodi - How would he be able to get out of the void?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2024, 9:05 AM
@ObserverIO - Ghost Rider himself is able to open portals into other dimensions without a sling ring (e.g. as he did in Agents of Shield for example), plus given that Cassandra Nova had the means to escape from it he could force her to do it, she wouldn't be able to stop him. And the TVA would have had a "hell" of a hard time purging someone like him. Especially some random goons.
JDL
JDL - 11/7/2024, 9:06 AM
@Urubrodi - He could just be there on a vacation. :)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/7/2024, 9:37 AM
@Urubrodi - Yeah, it's probably better that they save him for Battleworld then. Nowhere to escape to when all reality is Battleworld and there's no multiverse.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/7/2024, 9:40 AM
@ObserverIO - Definitely, Secret Wars has the potential to be the best thing ever, but could also easily become a big mess. Let's hope the Russos deliver.
The1st
The1st - 11/7/2024, 9:43 AM
@Urubrodi - Yeah, I'd rather see him do that maniacal transformation from the first one in Secret Wars...cuz nostalgia.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2024, 8:18 AM
Blade was enough of a win....an sure put a scare on Marheshala Hezbóllah is Ok Ali
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/7/2024, 8:19 AM
Wow, I would’ve thought Cage would’ve answered the phone in his old ghost rider vfx makeup just answering with a scream, “Yes! Whatever it is, YES!”


User Comment Image
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 11/7/2024, 9:08 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Hey neat, I’ve never seen that before.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/7/2024, 8:25 AM
With green screened actors as placeholders, the whole of the marvel universe is possible to appear in the movie. Lolz
elgaz
elgaz - 11/7/2024, 8:51 AM
Quite surprised at that, Cage is so prolific in terms of output (4-6 films per year on average since 2018 plus voice work and other stuff) I didn't think there's much big budget work he would turn down. Could have been a scheduling issue I guess though.
Blergh
Blergh - 11/7/2024, 9:36 AM
@elgaz - he knows the industry and asks for bigger paydays on bigger movies. Smaller movies are what he does for cheap.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 11/7/2024, 9:00 AM
Cage was the one cameo I had hoped they could pull off. That an appearance from Coulson or anyone from AoS.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 11/7/2024, 9:00 AM
No to Ghost Rider.
However, if he turned up as Cameron Poe or Castor troy. I would have thrown more money at it.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 11/7/2024, 9:07 AM
There’s such a thing as not getting Nic Cage??
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/7/2024, 9:15 AM
It would have made the movie even better than it already was.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 11/7/2024, 9:25 AM
Yes to the flash but no to this?

😅😭
Blergh
Blergh - 11/7/2024, 9:37 AM
@TheClungerine - Money. He asks for more the bigger the studio is. He’ll gladly do a cheap movie where he won’t get much as long as it’s indie but will ask for more when it’s Disney or WB. H

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder