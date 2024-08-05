DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At [SPOILER]; Asks For "LOGAN-Like Send-Off"

We're sure the majority of you have seen Deadpool and Wolverine at this stage, but just in case, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

Though it was really more of a minor supporting role than a "cameo," arguably the biggest surprise character appearance was Wesley Snipes making his long-awaited return as Blade, and Ryan Reynolds has now shared our first official look at the MCU debut of the Daywalker via some new behind-the-scenes photos.

"There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market," Reynolds said of Snipes' MCU debut. "He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off."

Mahershala Ali is set to take over as Blade for the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot, but Reynolds would clearly like to see Snipes get the opportunity to play the character one last time.

Guinness World Records recently announced that Snipes now holds the record for longest career as a live action Marvel character, narrowly beating Hugh Jackman. Funnily enough, Jackman's return for Deadpool and Wolverine meant he technically held the record – right up until Snipes appeared on-screen!

Would you like to see Snipes suit-up as the Daywalker again one last time?

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.