DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At [SPOILER]; Asks For "LOGAN-Like Send-Off"

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has shared some new behind-the-scenes photos featuring our first official look at a certain actor making his MCU debut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We're sure the majority of you have seen Deadpool and Wolverine at this stage, but just in case, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

Though it was really more of a minor supporting role than a "cameo," arguably the biggest surprise character appearance was Wesley Snipes making his long-awaited return as Blade, and Ryan Reynolds has now shared our first official look at the MCU debut of the Daywalker via some new behind-the-scenes photos.

"There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market," Reynolds said of Snipes' MCU debut. "He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off."

Mahershala Ali is set to take over as Blade for the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot, but Reynolds would clearly like to see Snipes get the opportunity to play the character one last time.

Guinness World Records recently announced that Snipes now holds the record for longest career as a live action Marvel character, narrowly beating Hugh Jackman. Funnily enough, Jackman's return for Deadpool and Wolverine meant he technically held the record – right up until Snipes appeared on-screen!

Would you like to see Snipes suit-up as the Daywalker again one last time?

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/5/2024, 10:37 AM
So Saharashasla wherever Blade is cancelled right? ....just bring Wesley back Feige this one is a no brainer..he is part of why this movie will make a billion
.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/5/2024, 10:45 AM
@Malatrova15 - well last news were that it was pushed back and not cancelled yet if I remember correctly.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/5/2024, 10:37 AM
I just love the way he shot back when DP asked if he was retired...
"Retarded?!"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 10:41 AM
@Slotherin - he was funny , stoic and badass..

Felt like he never left the role
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 8/5/2024, 10:38 AM
Wesley still looks Awesome as Blade, hope he gets a chance to shine one more time as Blade
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/5/2024, 10:47 AM
@XtremeXFan - I bet he comes back for secret wars just like I bet some others will, but it makes the change there for a new cast.
Evansly
Evansly - 8/5/2024, 10:40 AM
My only complaint with his appearance is that I wish he had his sword from the movies
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/5/2024, 10:52 AM
@Evansly - same, I also wanted the trench coat also
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 10:46 AM
It was great to see him again but I doubt we get a Logan-esque sendoff film for him (at most , he’ll likely show up in Secret Wars and that’s it).

Either way, he got one more chance to be the Daywalker and did it well..

I wish we got to see him and the others get to go back to their realities but it was implied they would be anyway so oh well.

User Comment Image

P.S: his appearance probably got the biggest reaction out of all the cameos.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 10:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

He's got that Brother Voodoo white stripe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 10:53 AM
@DrReedRichards - yep

It makes sense , he would still age to a degree
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/5/2024, 10:52 AM
Maybe all this renewed interest will finally kick the production in the nuts to get Mahershala's movie going. But they gota tie in Snipes' Blade too as we in the Multiverse Saga...give the man his due.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/5/2024, 10:53 AM
@Conquistador - great minds think alike
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/5/2024, 10:58 AM
@RegularPoochie - He;s probably in great shape, but at 50, we already know he's not going to stick around long...but stranger things have happened. Snipes still kicking ass at 62.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/5/2024, 11:02 AM
@Conquistador - yes, but see above what I wrote to xtremexfan
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/5/2024, 11:06 AM
@RegularPoochie - Ah, gotcha. Yeah, the sword and coat were missing, though i can imagine it would have been odd seeing him and Gambit both in coat may have been too much.

Gambit looked better without it though in the new photos, so it shoulda been blade.

But for sure he may come back in secret wars.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/5/2024, 11:15 AM
@Conquistador - that was for evansly, but in tje other one I talked about how Snipes can come back once more and pass the torch. In other news, I saw Everything Always use mythimetoshine also in his yt video, stopped watching straight away when he brought him up, lmfao
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/5/2024, 11:10 AM
Ryan was the bigger man, that's why he called him back.
Karma will repay him in kind.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 8/5/2024, 11:32 AM
As Snipes said, "there is only one Blade!" He is, and always will be, Blade, just as Jackman is, and always will be, Wolverine.

