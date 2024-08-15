DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Alternate Wolverine Costume Designs Make Fan-Pleasing Change To Suit NOT In The Movie

We've seen a great many pieces of concept art from Deadpool & Wolverine over the past week or two but this latest batch might be the one that generates the most debate among fans.

Over the years, Marvel Studios has dreamed up some of the best superhero costumes to ever grace the screen. However, if there's one recurring complaint, it's that they're often a little too busy or over-designed.

Logan's suit in Deadpool & Wolverine has been widely praised for how it adheres to the comics. However, the MCU's approach to costume design also saw the blue spikes on either side of his torso incorporated in a somewhat overly complicated manner.

That's evident from Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park's alternate takes on Wolverine's blue and yellow suit. In the pieces below, the clawed mutant just has the simple blue spikes and they not only work really well but are arguably better.

"I had the honor of doing concept versions of the yellow [and] blue costume of Wolverine for the film," Park said on Instagram. "This was definitely a fun one to explore during preproduction. The final (Amazing!) design you see in the film was done by Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding]."

Like Spider-Man, Wolverine is such an iconic character that fans will always have something to say about how he should look on screen. Ultimately, after over two decades of black leather, it was hard to complain too much about what the R-Rated threequel gave us!

Check out these new Deadpool & Wolverine alternate designs in the Instagram gallery below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.