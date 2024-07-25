DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Clip Reveals New Details About Cassandra Nova's Backstory And Why She's In The Void

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Clip Reveals New Details About Cassandra Nova's Backstory And Why She's In The Void

A new clip from Deadpool & Wolverine has been released and it reveals some intriguing details about Cassandra Nova's backstory as well as shedding some light on her link to the TVA and Professor X...

With Deadpool & Wolverine hours away from hitting theaters nationwide, Marvel Studios is giving the threequel one final push with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds enlisted to guest host Jimmy Kimmel! Live

The duo sat down for a fun chat with their co-star Emma Corrin and kicked things off by sharing a new clip from the movie. 

In that, the Merc with the Mouth and Logan meet Cassandra Nova for the first time and we learn the Time Variance Authority sent her to the Void as a baby. In the comics, she's Professor X's twin sister and attempts to kill him in the womb, presumably meaning the TVA wiped her from reality before she could do any real damage. 

Charles Xavier gets a mention but when Wolverine attempts to attack the villain, he gets his butt kicked by the powerful mutant as her many followers (including a few Variants) watch on.

"I did look back at those two performances," Corrin recently said of Sir Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy. "I hesitated before I did because I was like, ‘Do I want to get too close? Will I still be able to make it my own?’ But I found it really interesting how they portrayed someone whose power is very internal and telepathic in that telepathic world."

"I wanted to see if there were any bits that I could use or pay homage to that, obviously, fans would really enjoy," they continued. "But in terms of the comics, we very much stay true to the comics in terms of Cassandra’s look, the cap and the costume and the weirdy fingers, and definitely, you’ll see echoes of her origin story and her relationship of her brother are very prominent here in terms of her motivation."

Check out the latest Deadpool & Wolverine clip and interview in the player below. 

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas overseas and arrives in the U.S. in a matter of hours.

