DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Clip Sees The Titular Duo Talk Costumes And STDs; Blake Lively Shares New BTS Photo

Another day, another (unfortunately low-res) clip from Deadpool & Wolverine! This time, we catch up with the Merc with the Mouth and Logan in the diner from the trailers.

They're discussing costumes as an inquisitive Wade Wilson wonders why the clawed mutant wears a bright yellow suit. Logan wastes no time in shrugging off his incessant questions and questions whether Deadpool has been diagnosed with ADHD.

With that, talk (perhaps inevitably) turns to STDs, a topic we never expected to hear discussed in the MCU.

It's a fun exchange between the duo and one which is presumably indicative of the combative relationship they'll have in Deadpool & Wolverine. You can watch it in the player below.

Blake Lively has also taken to Instagram today to share a new behind-the-scenes photo of herself and husband Ryan Reynolds. This appears to be from that exact same diner, though we're not going to read too much into the fact she's wearing red.

Despite that, Lively remains the rumoured frontrunner to play Lady Deadpool/Ladypool in the upcoming threequel.

In a recent interview, Reynolds joked that, while he'd like to work with his wife, they haven't shared the screen because he "can't afford her fee."

He'd add, "You know, in the old days, they all got to work together, hanging out. We got Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. That’d be nice, I’d love to work with Blake."

Check out Lively's post below

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.