DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Adds A Mask To Brown And Tan Suit; Deadpool Corps Revealed In BTS Photo

We have even more awesome content from Deadpool & Wolverine to share today, including new concept art of the brown and tan and blue and yellow suits, photos of the Deadpool Corps, and more TV spots...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As Deadpool & Wolverine gears up for its third weekend in theaters, more new content from the movie has been revealed today courtesy of MCU concept artists Ryan Meinerding and Andy Park.

The latter has revealed the John Byrne-inspired brown and tan suit in its entirety; we got to see that when the Merc with the Mouth was on the hunt for a Wolverine Variant; the difference here, though, is that we see the addition of Logan's iconic mask!

Like many of you, we're hoping and praying that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will don this suit again for a clash with The Hulk. 

As for Meinerding, he's taken to Instagram to post the final version of the clawed mutant's blue and yellow suit. It's a gorgeous piece of artwork and a mere sneak peek at what will be contained within the upcoming "Art of" book. 

io9 recently caught up with Deadpool & Wolverine editor Shane Reid and learned that, initially, the only Wolverine Variants in the movie were Short King Wolverine, Patch, and The Cavillrine. 

Fortunately, that changed during last year's strikes. "We had a storyboard artist find us like 10 more Wolverines. We were like, 'If we’re going to do it now, let’s go deep cut. Like if you’re playing one dude in the audience who knows that one insert on that comic, let’s do that.'"

"And we ended up finding Old Man Logan, the crucifixion with the X was just a really cool image, and the John Byrne brown and tan, which brought out the Hulk, which we were able to do. So we built that with storyboards and then Ryan would record dialogue, saying like, ‘That’s going to need coconut oil’ et cetera, and we wove that together and felt good about it."

Take a closer look at the aforementioned concept art below.

Filmmaker Shawn Levy, meanwhile, has posted some official behind-the-scenes photos of the Deadpool Corps. Jackman and Ryan Reynolds (as Nicepool) are front and centre, though they're flanked by the likes of Kidpool, Ladypool, Cowboypool, and Welshpool.

Finally, Reynolds has shared yet another TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine which puts the spotlight on the Easter Eggs in Happy Hogan's office and Gambit's now-viral "Wooimbouttamakeanameformyselfere" scene (which has taken off big time on X and TikTok).

Oh, and there's a fun new promo from Marvel Studios featuring Chris Evans' big "Flame On!" moment...

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

