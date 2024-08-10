DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Features Ladypool, Dogpool, Nathan Fillion's Headpool, And Gambit

More concept art from Deadpool & Wolverine has been released today, this time showcasing three key members of the Deadpool Corps.

Shared by Naomi Baker, we get to see early designs for Ladypool (Blake Lively), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), and Dogpool (Peggy). While the latter had the biggest role in the movie, it's great to get a closer look at each of these memorable Variants.

After being sliced and diced by the threequel's title characters during one of the MCU's most memorable fight scenes - set to Madonna's "Like A Prayer" - the Deadpool Corps were distracted by Peter before being returned to The Void by the TVA.

Fortunately, that leaves the door open to us seeing them again in the not-too-distant future! Ladypool is a character fans have really embraced - even though she only had a few lines - so we're hoping she gets much more to do in the MCU.

"Nothing in an official way," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently said when asked if he's talked to Marvel Studios about his own MCU future. "Just so much shared respect and affection between really all of us."

"Ryan and I as co-writers, as producers, and as star and director, we had the time of our life making this thing. It was certainly before the outcome was mind-blowingly great," he continued. "So Kevin and Lou [D'Esposito, Marvel Studios co-president] and I, all of us have talked about what might come next."

"I am now even more confident than I was on that red carpet that Marvel and I are not done with each other."

You can take a closer look at these three members of the Deadpool Corps, and Channging Tatum's Gambit (courtesy of artist Wes Burt) in the Instagram and X posts below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.