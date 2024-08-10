DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Features Ladypool, Dogpool, Nathan Fillion's Headpool, And Gambit

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Features Ladypool, Dogpool, Nathan Fillion's Headpool, And Gambit

In the latest Deadpool & Wolverine concept art, we get a closer look at early designs for Deadpool Corps standouts Lady Deadpool, Dogpool, and Deadpool. Take a closer look at them and Gambit right here!

By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 01:08 PM EST
More concept art from Deadpool & Wolverine has been released today, this time showcasing three key members of the Deadpool Corps.

Shared by Naomi Baker, we get to see early designs for Ladypool (Blake Lively), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), and Dogpool (Peggy). While the latter had the biggest role in the movie, it's great to get a closer look at each of these memorable Variants. 

After being sliced and diced by the threequel's title characters during one of the MCU's most memorable fight scenes - set to Madonna's "Like A Prayer" - the Deadpool Corps were distracted by Peter before being returned to The Void by the TVA. 

Fortunately, that leaves the door open to us seeing them again in the not-too-distant future! Ladypool is a character fans have really embraced - even though she only had a few lines - so we're hoping she gets much more to do in the MCU.

"Nothing in an official way," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently said when asked if he's talked to Marvel Studios about his own MCU future. "Just so much shared respect and affection between really all of us."

"Ryan and I as co-writers, as producers, and as star and director, we had the time of our life making this thing. It was certainly before the outcome was mind-blowingly great," he continued. "So Kevin and Lou [D'Esposito, Marvel Studios co-president] and I, all of us have talked about what might come next."

"I am now even more confident than I was on that red carpet that Marvel and I are not done with each other."

You can take a closer look at these three members of the Deadpool Corps, and Channging Tatum's Gambit (courtesy of artist Wes Burt) in the Instagram and X posts below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

Blake Lively On IT ENDS WITH US Going Head-To-Head With DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: F*ck That Movie
Gambito
Gambito - 8/10/2024, 1:10 PM
Hope that Channing comes back, team him up with Rogue and you got a movie
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 1:14 PM
@Gambito - Since everyone here creams there shorts for Sydney Sweeney. She looks like she could be rogue.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 1:12 PM
You could tell that concept art had Taylor Swift in mind before they went with Blake Lively. Or used Taylor Swift as a point of reference for how they wanted to style Lady Deadpool.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/10/2024, 2:15 PM
@SonOfAGif - How? Can't see face and hasn't got her hips or thighs, in fact I'd say even the cup size is small than Swifts but no expert in assessing that. Does have skinny enough arms but Taylor has the lower body of a pro dancer and that image certainly doesn't have that (speaking as someone who took his kids to semipro dance comps every other weekend for five years, not as a Swiftie as not my taste of music).
kazuma
kazuma - 8/10/2024, 1:13 PM
I honestly think the biggest crime this movie did was not including Nolan North as a cameo. Like, he's the OG deadpool. Games, movies, cartoons. He's been voicing Deadpool for 15 years. Should've made him Head pool instead of Nathan fillian.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 1:16 PM
@kazuma - I'm surprised they didn't have a Cartoon Deadpool within the Deadpool Corps. Across the Spider-Verse showed that there are live action universes and Multiverse of Madness had an animated universe briefly shown. Seeing a Roger Rabbit esque scene with an animated Deadpool with Nolan North as the voice would have been funny.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2024, 1:50 PM
OFF TOPIC

Daredevil Born Again d23 full Trailer | Daredevil born Again D23 | Daredevil Born Again Trailer D23 leaked.

