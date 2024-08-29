DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Highlights Matthew McConaughey's Cowboypool (And A Fun Scrapped Detail)

Deadpool & Wolverine introduces the Deadpool Corps for an unforgettable action scene set to Madonna's "Like a Prayer." Only a few of them have speaking lines and those that do are played by members of Ryan Reynolds' family in what proves to be pitch-perfect casting.

However, the fast-talking Cowboypool is an exception as he's voiced by Matthew McConaughey, an actor comic book fans have long hoped to see in a superhero movie (he was once among those rumoured to play Doctor Strange).

Now, Deadpool & Wolverine concept artist Jonay Bacallado has shared his design for Western Wade Wilson. "One the coolest and craziest sequences in the film is the portal opening and arrival of an army of Deadpool variants. Cowboypool was one the first ones to be conceptualised," he explains.

"[Mayes C. Rubeo] wanted to pay homage to the Western genre. We got inspiration from great icons like Clint Eastwood. We adapted to shapes, materials and motifs to a more organic vibe," Bacallado continues. "The Deadpool poncho pattern was even created in the traditional method of knitting. Turned out to be a guy with so much attitude!"

The poncho didn't make it into the movie but makes for a fun Easter Egg. Bacallado worked on several key characters in the threequel, including Elektra, the Human Torch, and Ladypool (you can see more of his work here).

"Ryan [Reynolds] in early cuts was the voice of Cowboypool," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently revealed. "He did the greatest Cowboypool and I implored him to let us use his voice."

"I feel like, eventually, he was like, 'Okay fine, we'll stick with my voice unless we can get someone like Matthew McConaughey.' Cut to...yes! Literally, days later, Matthew sent us that recording. It was so good and dropped in like butter. 'Ryan, you're fired as Cowboypool. Matthew, you're in.'"

Reynolds also broke his silence on this casting in an Instagram story when he said, "At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that."

"Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of heaven, [Matthew McConaughey]. Not only do he and [Camila Alves McConaughey] make the one and only, [Pantalones Tequila] but he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time," the actor concluded.

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Cowboypool in the Instagram post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.