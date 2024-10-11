DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Features An Unexpected Romance And The Deadpool Corps' Return

Another Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene has been officially released today and this one shows more of the budding romance between Hunter B-15 and Peter.

They share a kiss before the former returns to the TVA and, when Peter enters his apartment, he declares he's in love to new roommates, Deadpool Corps members Kidpool and Headpool.

It's a fun scene, but one we're not surprised ended up on the cutting room floor. Hunter B-15 is a pretty serious character and a romance with Peter somewhat cheapens that. It also doesn't make a ton of sense that these two dangerous members of the Corps would be left to roam free on Earth-100005.

The TVA will likely play a role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, even if it's just to offer some exposition about the Multiverse and why Kang's Variants no longer pose a threat (the fact he's now a non-factor somewhat lessens the impact of Loki, unfortunately).

Back to Deadpool & Wolverine, and it's hard to say whether we'll see the Deadpool Corps again. They served a purpose in the threequel but Ladypool at least deserves a little more screentime down the line.

Earlier this year, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

You can watch this new deleted scene in the X post below.

"Daddy's in love" - B-15 and Peter share a kiss in this exclusive deleted scene from #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/Zj9bNadf83 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and claws its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22. A full list of deleted scenes and special features can be found here.