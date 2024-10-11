DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Features An Unexpected Romance And The Deadpool Corps' Return

The latest Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene teases a budding romance between Hunter B-15 and Peter, while a couple of the Deadpool Corps' most recognisable members also make an appearance. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Oct 11, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Another Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene has been officially released today and this one shows more of the budding romance between Hunter B-15 and Peter. 

They share a kiss before the former returns to the TVA and, when Peter enters his apartment, he declares he's in love to new roommates, Deadpool Corps members Kidpool and Headpool. 

It's a fun scene, but one we're not surprised ended up on the cutting room floor. Hunter B-15 is a pretty serious character and a romance with Peter somewhat cheapens that. It also doesn't make a ton of sense that these two dangerous members of the Corps would be left to roam free on Earth-100005.

The TVA will likely play a role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, even if it's just to offer some exposition about the Multiverse and why Kang's Variants no longer pose a threat (the fact he's now a non-factor somewhat lessens the impact of Loki, unfortunately). 

Back to Deadpool & Wolverine, and it's hard to say whether we'll see the Deadpool Corps again. They served a purpose in the threequel but Ladypool at least deserves a little more screentime down the line. 

Earlier this year, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

You can watch this new deleted scene in the X post below. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and claws its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22. A full list of deleted scenes and special features can be found here.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Now Available On Digital - Check Out An Extended Preview
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 10/11/2024, 5:30 AM
"contender for the best superhero movie ever"

User Comment Image

The movie is a fun time, but let's not get carried away here. I don't even think it's the best deadpool movie. Once you get past the fan service there really is not much to this film.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 10/11/2024, 5:52 AM
@EgoEgor - Sad but true. I wasn’t able to see it the first week or two, so by the time I finally watched it in a small, mostly-empty theater I’d had all the cameos spoiled. It was disappointing. Hopefully it’s better on a second watch, but definitely a film that should have been experienced before knowing every twist, and in a packed theater on opening weekend for maximum hype.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/11/2024, 6:12 AM
@EgoEgor - but he were the yellow suit!!!!
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/11/2024, 6:13 AM
@EgoEgor - It is the best Deadpool film in my opinion, but yeah, it's not the best superhero movie ever. It's on my top 10 though (possibly 5 but would need to think more about it).
AC1
AC1 - 10/11/2024, 5:51 AM
You say Kang being written out lessens the importance of Loki but ultimately we don't know how it's going to play out - could be explained that Loki taking over as the protector of the Multiverse is the thing that causes Kang to be wiped out, and that that shift is then what leaves the door open for Dr Doom to come into play.
AC1
AC1 - 10/11/2024, 5:56 AM
But I agree with your other opinions, the tease of Peter and B-15 having the hots for each other was enough in the final cut of the movie, anything more would've overdone it and killed the joke.

Maybe Peter turning up and professing his love to his new roommates could've worked as a mid-credits joke but it wouldn't have fit the main story and I'm not sure those were the best variants to choose as his roommates - I may be a bit biased though because I hated the design of Headpool in the movie and wish he looked less cartoony, if his design looked more like the comics (white eyes like the other Deadpool masks and no goofy huge teeth) and his voice was different then maybe I'd be more on board. Kidpool was a fun character though, not sure why they'd be roommates though unless Peter basically adopts her. Might've been funnier with Cowboypool instead, I can imagine Peter professing his love bouncing off of Matthew McConnaughy's laid back delivery really well.

