DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Sees Welshpool Drop The Marvel Cinematic Universe's First True C-Bomb

A new Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene shared by Ryan Reynolds sees the Deadpool Corps make their feelings known about Wade Wilson, with Welshpool dropping the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first "c***."

By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2024 05:11 AM EST
To celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine's Disney+ debut, Ryan Reynolds has shared a new deleted scene from the movie on his social media accounts.

The sequence takes place immediately after the Deadpool Corps decide to stop fighting so they can celebrate the arrival of Peter. Earth-10005's Merc with the Mouth decides to join in and share how his Peter gave him a sense of belonging...only to be immediately met with a chorus of insults from the Corps.

"Get f***ed, d***head," Kidpool tells him before another chimes in to say, "Go back to Canada, a**hole." 

However, the biggest insult comes when Welshpool - played by Wrexham footballer Paul Mullins - gives Wade Wilson two fingers and shouts, "F*** off, c***!" Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine very nearly featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first true C-bomb. 

Of course, the movie did include the line "thunderc*** from down underc***" but the way it's used on its own here arguably hits a lot harder. 

Does that mean it was a step too far for Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie? Perhaps. It's a funny scene, though, and one that establishes the Deadpool Corps having zero love for this Variant of the Merc (whether they'll team up down the line remains to be seen).

Welshpool was a newly created Variant for this movie and pays homage to Wrexham A.F.C., the Welsh football club Reynolds co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney. It's been the subject of documentary series Welcome to Wrexham

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene in the X post below.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.

Fogs
Fogs - 11/13/2024, 6:03 AM
WOW!

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/13/2024, 6:11 AM
Uh, they said it twice “thunder c from down under c”
AC1
AC1 - 11/13/2024, 6:27 AM
I know Paul Mullins isn't Welsh but like... Welshpool didn't even have a Welsh accent, he sounds like he's from Northern England (which Mullins is) so yeah glad this didn't make the cut, plus it feels like it would've ruined the pacing for a not particularly funny joke anyway.

