DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Reveals Who Demanded Hugh Jackman FINALLY Wear Logan's Yellow Costume

Hugh Jackman will finally don Logan's comic-accurate costume in Deadpool & Wolverine later this month, but whose idea was it to finally have him wear the yellow and blue? You can find out after the jump!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: ComicBook.com

When our first look at Deadpool & Wolverine was released last July (it's close to a year to the day), jaws were left on the floor with the reveal that Hugh Jackman's Logan would don his comic-accurate yellow costume. 

The closest we'd ever come to that was a deleted scene from The Wolverine which teased the idea of the clawed mutant one day suiting up. Unfortunately, by the time X-Men: Days of Future Past rolled around a year later, Logan was back in black leather. 

Jackman has said he was keen to finally suit up in Deadpool & Wolverine, but it turns out that it wasn't his idea. In fact, it wasn't Ryan Reynolds' or filmmaker Shawn Levy's either; instead, it was down to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. 

"He said, 'Yes, but he wears the yellow. Can he finally wear the yellow?'" Levy told fans in Shanghai, China at a recent fan event when asked about Feige's reaction to adding Wolverine to the Deadpool threequel. "And we began."

We really shouldn't be surprised that this was Feige's doing and, based on what we've seen of Jackman in the costume, it was the right decision.

In a separate interview, Levy was asked about his friendship with Reynolds (before Deadpool & Wolverine, they collaborated on The Adam Project and Free Guy). 

"I wonder if we benefited from meeting at a stage of life where we'd all proven we deserve to be at the party," he wondered. "No one met in their early 20s where we're all just scrapping it out for a seat at the table. We met with seats at the table in our 30s, in our 40s. I think there was a confidence each of us brought to these relationships."

Levy also acknowledged that the anticipation "creates spoiler anxiety" that keeps him up at night. "But it also keeps me rigorously focused on the highest standards for this movie, because it brings the highest expectations," he adds.

"With a movie like this, where people seem to be letting us know they intend to show up, I want to make sure that we build the most joyous, rollicking good time in the theaters that we possibly could."

Stay tuned for more on Deadpool & Wolverine as we have it. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/8/2024, 8:29 AM
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/8/2024, 8:35 AM
Of course it was Feige. We knew this. Half you lot like to dog on the man these days, forgetting he’s the mastermind behind all this shit. Without him, the genre would consist of inconsistently bad DC movies and those floptastic Sony spinoffs.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/8/2024, 8:49 AM
@FireandBlood - I'm not seeing much different now. Inconsistent MCU, DC, Sony. What's the real difference?
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/8/2024, 8:50 AM
@FireandBlood - Also, I don't know if he wrote the movies that I think worked.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/8/2024, 9:02 AM
@dagenspear - The difference is, the MCU is still way more consistent than the other two, like it always has been. There’s a reason DC is rebooting and the MCU isn’t.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/8/2024, 8:38 AM
Ugh i cant wait for the spoilers to start rolling out
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/8/2024, 8:40 AM
I’m just curious as to how they’re going to transition to a new Wolverine beyond Jackman after this. Or will we have to wait another 10 years?
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/8/2024, 9:07 AM
@JustAWaffle - perhaps they introduce the new one in this movie and when the xmen movie comes out it happens in that reality (or that wolverine comes to the merged reality if that's the case, idk, something like that). I don't think they'll wait another 10 years
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/8/2024, 8:44 AM
"DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Reveals Who Demanded Hugh Jackman FINALLY Wear Logan's Yellow Costume..."

Um, I thought it was the fans finally wearing him down over two decades. Huh, don't give a sh1t what the fans think about a beloved character but some dude who is slowly declining as the boss is what did it.

Don't get me wrong, I don't care about his height or wardrobe, I think Hugh is awesome in the role...no, iconic. But to say it took this long for him to wear the costume when fans were always on his case about it, though I do truly believe it's mostly directors, writers, and the producer's fault, it's ridiculous it took this long for the comic-accurate suit...especially for a guy who has played the same iconic comicbook character more than anyone else has represented a comic character, 24 years to get it done.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/8/2024, 8:53 AM
Actually...it was ME.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/8/2024, 8:57 AM
People can hate on Marvel Studios all they want but do t hate on Kevin Feige. That dudes been pushing for comic book movie accuracy more than any individual working for a studio.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 9:08 AM
Not surprising since there’s also a story of Feige back when he was a associate producer at Fox helping with even deciding how Wolverines hair would be so the dude wants to atleast be as close as possible to the aesthetics of the character.

Anyway , Jackman looks great in it and hope we see him in the cowl soon!!.

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 9:12 AM
Ok, but where's the MASK??
Fogs
Fogs - 7/8/2024, 9:17 AM
I have no doubts on Feige being the man. But I have the clear impression he lost decision power at Disney after EG.

