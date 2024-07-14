DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Shares A New BTS Look At The MCU's Time Variance Authority

With less than two weeks left until Deadpool & Wolverine slices its way into theaters, director Shawn Levy has shared a new look at the movie with a handful of behind-the-scenes production shots.

In those, we see the Time Variance Authority's file on Wade Wilson, a gorgeous shot of the group's logo on an agent's armour, and a new propaganda poster.

They were prevalent in Loki; this one doesn't feature Miss Minutes but warns, "Stay Vigilant. Are There Variants Among You?" Now the TVA no longer prunes timelines, it appears they're a little paranoid about Multiversal doppelgangers infiltrating their ranks!

Levy recently addressed the fun of making Deadpool & Wolverine when he said, "People think of the R rating, the very foul language and audacious violence, but what's really the most fun about making Deadpool is the self-awareness."

"He is literally turning and talking to the audience and commenting on culture, Hollywood and the movie itself. That opens up lanes of comedy that are a blast because you get to talk shit about everything."

"Male friendship is one of the central themes of Deadpool & Wolverine - the question of how grown men connect, bond, communicate," the filmmaker added. "And if you're Deadpool and Wolverine, sometimes it's through stabbings."

Screenings for Deadpool & Wolverine don't begin until July 22, with the first reactions set to hit at 7pm PT. The review embargo then lifts the next day at 3pm PT, a clear indication Marvel Studios is looking to keep its biggest secrets under wraps.

Check out Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine photos in the X post below and stay tuned for more as we have it.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.