DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Teases Future Ladypool Plans And Sets The Record Straight On Taylor Swift Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine featured pretty much the entire Reynolds family; Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children contribute to the movie as Kidpool (Inez, 7), Babypool (Olin, 1), a "Screaming Mutant" (James, 9), and Hugh Jackman's Wrangler (Betty, 4).

As for Lively, she suits up as Lady Deadpool/Ladypool and, in an interview with Variety, director Shawn Levy was asked how important it was for them all to appear in the threequel.

"It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby. A lot of times, we would call people into our edit room and have them record something," the filmmaker explained. "Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest. As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo."

As for whether they ever planned to unmask Ladypool, Levy adds, "We never discussed taking off her mask. So there’s always the future. It’s definitely not a promise. We also wanted this to be a standalone movie that leaves everything possible but serves no next movie. It is not a setup to anything, so we’ll see what happens."

Perhaps the Deadpool Corps will return to fight again in Avengers: Doomsday?

For the longest time, there were rumblings that singer Taylor Swift might play Ladypool. Now, with Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, Levy set the record straight on the cameo rumours once and for all.

"That was one of the loudest rumors that came out of nowhere. It was never true," he confirmed. "Thank you, internet, for building such a smokescreen of rumors and half-truths so that no one ever knew what was going to happen."

Levy elaborated on that point in a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly. "It was so very loud. I definitely had moments where I was worried I would disappoint people when they realized Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie, but there's no controlling the internet and rumors spread like wildfire."

"It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion. Obviously, Ryan and Blake, and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships in real life with Taylor. But, yeah, those rumors were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out."

Meanwhile, Reynolds tells Collider, "We’d be insane and the luckiest human beings on Earth to have any involvement from Taylor. Just the fact that she watched the movie and loved it . That was plenty for us."

As for his MCU future, Levy said he would "love to be part of answering [why Thor was crying] someday" and confirmed, "I don’t know what form my Marvel future will take, but I’m very confident Marvel and I aren’t done with each other."

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.