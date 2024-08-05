DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Teases Future Ladypool Plans And Sets The Record Straight On Taylor Swift Rumors

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Teases Future Ladypool Plans And Sets The Record Straight On Taylor Swift Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has teased the possibility of Blake Lively's Lady Deadpool returning to the MCU and finally sets the record straight on those neverending Taylor Swift rumours...

By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Variety

Deadpool & Wolverine featured pretty much the entire Reynolds family; Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children contribute to the movie as Kidpool (Inez, 7), Babypool (Olin, 1), a "Screaming Mutant" (James, 9), and Hugh Jackman's Wrangler (Betty, 4).

As for Lively, she suits up as Lady Deadpool/Ladypool and, in an interview with Variety, director Shawn Levy was asked how important it was for them all to appear in the threequel.

"It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby. A lot of times, we would call people into our edit room and have them record something," the filmmaker explained. "Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest. As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo."

As for whether they ever planned to unmask Ladypool, Levy adds, "We never discussed taking off her mask. So there’s always the future. It’s definitely not a promise. We also wanted this to be a standalone movie that leaves everything possible but serves no next movie. It is not a setup to anything, so we’ll see what happens."

Perhaps the Deadpool Corps will return to fight again in Avengers: Doomsday

For the longest time, there were rumblings that singer Taylor Swift might play Ladypool. Now, with Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, Levy set the record straight on the cameo rumours once and for all. 

"That was one of the loudest rumors that came out of nowhere. It was never true," he confirmed. "Thank you, internet, for building such a smokescreen of rumors and half-truths so that no one ever knew what was going to happen." 

Levy elaborated on that point in a separate conversation with Entertainment Weekly. "It was so very loud. I definitely had moments where I was worried I would disappoint people when they realized Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie, but there's no controlling the internet and rumors spread like wildfire."

"It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion. Obviously, Ryan and Blake, and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships in real life with Taylor. But, yeah, those rumors were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out."

Meanwhile, Reynolds tells Collider, "We’d be insane and the luckiest human beings on Earth to have any involvement from Taylor. Just the fact that she watched the movie and loved it . That was plenty for us."

As for his MCU future, Levy said he would "love to be part of answering [why Thor was crying] someday" and confirmed, "I don’t know what form my Marvel future will take, but I’m very confident Marvel and I aren’t done with each other."

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 1:20 PM
"Uzi time baby"

Everyone in theatre

User Comment Image
thewanderer
thewanderer - 8/5/2024, 2:36 PM
@TheRogue - saw the movie again today and not gonna lie, that line was kinda hot lol.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2024, 1:28 PM
I was hoping for a little more from the Deadpool Corp but it was still great.
WhenTheyRise
WhenTheyRise - 8/5/2024, 1:28 PM
That was obvious and fun... and before that, the. reference. Can't hate on that.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/5/2024, 1:32 PM
This isn't even me taking a shot, btw.

But the Taylor Swift thing was one of many "rumours" you were peddling like it was the gospel.

Needless to say, but you constantly "reporting" on the Taylor "rumblings" made you look like more of an arse when it turned out to be BS.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/5/2024, 2:14 PM
@DravenCorvis - I said this very thing in a seperate article and various users came to his defense. If it was an article about "Hugh Jackman" training it started with Taylor Swift. It was an obsession and it was very annoying.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/5/2024, 1:36 PM
Ladypool is always meant to be played as a joke. Just like the rest of them. No one is clamoring for more than that.

I hope Disney doesn’t get any stupid ideas from this.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 1:40 PM
@JustAWaffle - Lmao speak for yourself, a lot of people want more of the corps.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/5/2024, 1:42 PM
@JustAWaffle - I gurantee a lot of the randon audience will want more of the corps jokes or not.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/5/2024, 1:43 PM
@TheRogue - To be fair I think he's saying they should just be a joke. Which is fair
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 1:43 PM
@Ziggidy7 - Ah ok my b
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/5/2024, 1:50 PM
@TheRogue - It’s true @Ziggidy7 . That’s all I’m saying.

I don’t mind them coming back for whatever reason, but I don’t think people are longing for a movie or show about their backstories.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 1:53 PM
@JustAWaffle - Yeah thats fair

Though I wouldn't mind a deadpool kills deadpool story
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2024, 2:43 PM
@JustAWaffle - another short cameo of her in secret wars wouldn't hurt tho since it's a multiverse film. Especially if Deadpool is in it which I imagine he will be.
grif
grif - 8/5/2024, 2:46 PM
@JustAWaffle - you did if you paid to see this
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/5/2024, 1:37 PM
I'll just say, Levy's being kinda coy when he says it came out of nowhere. It started because Ryan and Jackman were in a booth for a Chiefs game with Blake and Taylor. Yes they are all friends, but it was around filming as well.

Then they did absolutely nothing to stop the rumors, why would they it was getting them press, but for him to say "yeah we don't know why THAT happened, when they actively participated in it is kind of disingenuous.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/5/2024, 1:42 PM
@SATW42 - and the friendship bracelet poster, when everyone knows that's a thing right now with the Taylor. Cmon.

Just be honest and say you had some fun with it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 2:05 PM
@SATW42 - I agree

I mean I could understand if they weren’t playing into it but they were.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/5/2024, 1:37 PM
Yeah all those Taylor Swift articles were hella annoying
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/5/2024, 1:40 PM
Given the material that Doomsday will be adapted on, we will not see the Deadpool Corps - nor Deadpool & Wolverine - in Avengers Doomsday.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 1:41 PM
@GaruVonDoom - I think we may see deadpool in a small role, and definility wolverine

But yeah no corps. They are way too comedic for the movie.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/5/2024, 1:42 PM
@TheRogue - Given that the storyline is more akin to 12 angry men and Oppenheimer than anything, I don't see it happening in Doomsday.

Secret Wars is a more likely choice.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 1:44 PM
@GaruVonDoom - I agree but I wouldn't expect the movie to follow the comics put that way

I dont think they should appear in anything but deadpool, or maybe a funny tva scene though. They are too jokey.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/5/2024, 1:46 PM
@TheRogue - Yup, comedy will be a challenge to inject into these 2 epic films but hey maybe they make it work and I'm wrong - only time will tell
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 1:48 PM
@GaruVonDoom - Its not even comedy, its just they are ovrer the top. They will definilty be funny, for better or worse. Personally I felt the humor hurt endgame
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2024, 2:10 PM
"Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie," but Taylor as Ladypool was.

Hips don't lie.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 2:11 PM
@ObserverIO - If she was we would know by now.

