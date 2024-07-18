DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE First Clip Sees Wade Wilson Tell Logan "My Entire World Needs You..."

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE First Clip Sees Wade Wilson Tell Logan &quot;My Entire World Needs You...&quot;

Marvel Studios released the first Deadpool & Wolverine clip during today's Good Morning America and it features Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth attempting to recruit Hugh Jackman's Logan to his cause.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

With only a week to go until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters, the first clip from the movie has found its way online after premiering during Good Morning America earlier today. 

It's only an extended sequence from the trailers, but we learn that everyone seemingly knows who "The Wolverine" is on his world (what exactly did he do that was so bad?) and that the Merc with the Mouth needs Logan's help to save his reality. 

To get into slight spoiler territory, we recently learned that the death of Wolverine in the Fox-verse - in 2017's Logan - means it's lost its "anchor" and is now dying. In a bid to save his world, Wade Wilson sets out to find a replacement! 

During a recent interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige opened up on the process of bringing these two into the MCU. "I don't want to get into corporate acquisition legal laws or whatever. I don't understand them, but there's a lot of 'em" he explained.

"It took a long time between whenever [the acquisition] was announced to it all getting done, so [the characters] weren't really in our sandbox for a very long time after that first announcement happened," Feige continued. "The notion that, all these years later, we're in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience."

Check out the first clip from Deadpool & Wolverine in the X post below and stay tuned for more on the movie very soon. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Producer Says Hugh Jackman Wearing Comic-Accurate Suit Had Grown Men Sobbing On Set
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Producer Says Hugh Jackman Wearing Comic-Accurate Suit Had "Grown Men Sobbing" On Set
XBox Is Promoting Marvel's DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE With A Cheeky Controller Giveaway
Recommended For You:

XBox Is Promoting Marvel's DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE With A "Cheeky" Controller Giveaway
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/18/2024, 12:08 PM
User Comment Image
Colton
Colton - 7/18/2024, 12:09 PM
Ableh
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/18/2024, 12:12 PM
My cinema is 20% filled atm. Took a while.

In comparison, NWH and MOM crashed the site on ticket sale opening a month before.

Might not be accurate but can be used to measure interest. Even Oppenheimer and Barbie had a ridiculous level of interest at this point before release
mountainman
mountainman - 7/18/2024, 12:20 PM
The anchor thing seems dumb. So when one mortal human dies, the entire universe ends? Maybe it’ll be explained better in the movie, but man this just seems like a convoluted way for them to make certain heroes more important.

The heroes can be important by their heroic actions and incursions/realities ending have already been hinted at and do not need an anchor person dying to justify them.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2024, 12:22 PM
@mountainman - is the Anchor because is the most profitable and theater filler of his universe...i bet Spiderman is the anchor of the Sony Universe unless you think is Madame Web
mountainman
mountainman - 7/18/2024, 12:24 PM
@Malatrova15 - The business reasons make sense. The story reasons don’t.

And yes I 100% support Madame Web being the Sony verse anchor. Or Mrs Wong. Or Raimi Spider-man’s landlord. Or Morbius.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2024, 12:20 PM
And what about our world? uSA needs you please vote the rigth way this november
TheGrayGhost
TheGrayGhost - 7/18/2024, 12:25 PM
I get the "anchor" thing where if a certain being dies it can bring down the universe but shouldn't it only be if that being is offed in a way other than how meant to be or by something/one outside of their universe? If that universe is dying just because Logan died, in the way he was meant to, then that is pretty lame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 12:40 PM
@TheGrayGhost - I get Yah but I sthink it still works

It’s been stated that an anchor dying Can take 1000 years or even less if I remember correctly so it’s not immediate and that Paradox Has a device that can speed up the process which he intends to use hence the race against time
UsernameBastich
UsernameBastich - 7/18/2024, 12:31 PM
Drunk Wolverine is cool. Y'all don't notice but he's drinking in the bar and slamming JD later. I guess alcoholism takes a backseat to druguse lol. Just saying nerds.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder