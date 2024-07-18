DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE First Clip Sees Wade Wilson Tell Logan "My Entire World Needs You..."

With only a week to go until Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters, the first clip from the movie has found its way online after premiering during Good Morning America earlier today.

It's only an extended sequence from the trailers, but we learn that everyone seemingly knows who "The Wolverine" is on his world (what exactly did he do that was so bad?) and that the Merc with the Mouth needs Logan's help to save his reality.

To get into slight spoiler territory, we recently learned that the death of Wolverine in the Fox-verse - in 2017's Logan - means it's lost its "anchor" and is now dying. In a bid to save his world, Wade Wilson sets out to find a replacement!

During a recent interview, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige opened up on the process of bringing these two into the MCU. "I don't want to get into corporate acquisition legal laws or whatever. I don't understand them, but there's a lot of 'em" he explained.

"It took a long time between whenever [the acquisition] was announced to it all getting done, so [the characters] weren't really in our sandbox for a very long time after that first announcement happened," Feige continued. "The notion that, all these years later, we're in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience."

Check out the first clip from Deadpool & Wolverine in the X post below and stay tuned for more on the movie very soon.

A new clip from ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ has been released.



(via: @GMA) pic.twitter.com/9UPsqOIUv0 — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 18, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.