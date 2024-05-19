DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets A New Poster As Ryan Reynolds Confirms Tickets Go On Sale TOMORROW

We've been hearing rumbling this week about tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine going on sale tomorrow, but Ryan Reynolds has finally confirmed it with a fun - and very literal - new poster.

With the threequel still over two months away, Marvel Studios is clearly keen to gauge interest in the movie. Recent weeks have seen us get a trailer, magazine covers, and a lot of stills, so now is probably a good time to start selling tickets.

Rumour has it that another sneak peek will also drop tomorrow, so it will be interesting to see whether it features a huge reveal meant to further increase excitement for the Merc with the Mouth and Logan's long-awaited team-up.

If nothing else, we'd expect the usual posers from companies like IMAX, 4DX, and RealD 3D. Neither Reynolds nor the official Deadpool social media accounts have confirmed an on-sale time for tickets, so you'll want to keep checking back here tomorrow for updates.

"I think it’s a tightrope walk," Reynolds recently said of bringing Deadpool and Wolverine together on screen. "I mean most of these movies are always a tightrope walk of tone, so in this instance, though, you have a collision of two pretty iconic characters that exist in the Marvel Ancillary Universe [laughs] — we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point."

"It’s really kind of finding a way to service both of these characters that feels extraordinarily authentic to each of them," he adds, "and I think these two wrongs actually will make a right in a pretty great way."

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine poster in the X poster below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.