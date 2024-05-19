DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets A New Poster As Ryan Reynolds Confirms Tickets Go On Sale TOMORROW

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets A New Poster As Ryan Reynolds Confirms Tickets Go On Sale TOMORROW DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets A New Poster As Ryan Reynolds Confirms Tickets Go On Sale TOMORROW

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to confirm tickets for the threequel go on sale tomorrow. With that comes a fun new poster for the highly anticipated Multiversal team-up.

News
By JoshWilding - May 19, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We've been hearing rumbling this week about tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine going on sale tomorrow, but Ryan Reynolds has finally confirmed it with a fun - and very literal - new poster. 

With the threequel still over two months away, Marvel Studios is clearly keen to gauge interest in the movie. Recent weeks have seen us get a trailer, magazine covers, and a lot of stills, so now is probably a good time to start selling tickets. 

Rumour has it that another sneak peek will also drop tomorrow, so it will be interesting to see whether it features a huge reveal meant to further increase excitement for the Merc with the Mouth and Logan's long-awaited team-up.

If nothing else, we'd expect the usual posers from companies like IMAX, 4DX, and RealD 3D. Neither Reynolds nor the official Deadpool social media accounts have confirmed an on-sale time for tickets, so you'll want to keep checking back here tomorrow for updates. 

"I think it’s a tightrope walk," Reynolds recently said of bringing Deadpool and Wolverine together on screen. "I mean most of these movies are always a tightrope walk of tone, so in this instance, though, you have a collision of two pretty iconic characters that exist in the Marvel Ancillary Universe [laughs] — we’re in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point."

"It’s really kind of finding a way to service both of these characters that feels extraordinarily authentic to each of them," he adds, "and I think these two wrongs actually will make a right in a pretty great way."

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine poster in the X poster below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Behind-The-Scenes Still Reveals New Look At Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Suited Up
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Behind-The-Scenes Still Reveals New Look At Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Suited Up
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Possible Runtime Revealed Along With New Promo Banners
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Possible Runtime Revealed Along With New Promo Banners
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/19/2024, 12:22 PM
You're welcome CBM, I've been saying this since Thursday. I'll say what time tomorrow morning if there's a new article
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/19/2024, 12:44 PM
@bobevanz -

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/19/2024, 12:23 PM
I love the detail of the 3 claw sheaths on the gloves, straight out of the comics
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/19/2024, 12:26 PM
?si=3ZHM5jA2bCTSg699
RockBottom
RockBottom - 5/19/2024, 12:31 PM
I’m assuming there won’t be a trailer attached.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/19/2024, 1:11 PM
@RockBottom - And more "posers".
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/19/2024, 12:45 PM
Liking the marketing for this one.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/19/2024, 12:47 PM
"If nothing else, we'd expect the usual posers from companies like IMAX, 4DX, and RealD 3D."

Always hate the posers...
LSHF
LSHF - 5/19/2024, 1:11 PM
@IAmAHoot - Lol.

And Josh hates proofreading.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/19/2024, 1:01 PM
Can Disney blow up tracking numbers to promote the film? I mean like what they did with the YT views?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/19/2024, 1:13 PM
OT: I rewatched Multiverse of Madness again and it's such a good movie. I don't understand the hate it has received. It really has a lot of Multiversal lore in it that I feel built up on what Loki and No Way Home started on. Especially when it comes to incursions and planting the seeds for a Midnight Sons or Strange Academy story arc.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/19/2024, 1:18 PM
@DrReedRichards - Loki is promoting the movie ticket sales on Instagram, I have reason to believe we'll see Mobius in the movie.


Good luck getting tickets man, I might not be as lucky but I'll do my best.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/19/2024, 1:30 PM
@GaruVonDoom -

Holy crap, I just realized you joined this site AFTER I had shared here what my job is! I ain't sweating for tickets, mate. My ass is covered. 😉

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 5/19/2024, 1:18 PM
Nice. Def checking this one out. Haven't seen a MCU in the theaters since Quantumania.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/19/2024, 1:37 PM
Maybe with a trailer.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder