DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets Some Awesome New Promo Posters As Josh Brolin Now Teases Possible Cable Return

Some new Deadpool & Wolverine promo posters put the spotlight on the Merc with the Mouth and Logan, while Josh Brolin has now changed tack and appears to be hinting at Cable's return in the threequel...

News
By JoshWilding - May 04, 2024 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool 2 revolved around the Merc with the Mouth's unlikely friendship with Cable, while Deadpool and Wolverine will put the spotlight on...well, the title gives it away!

There's been some confusion about Cable's absence given his use of time travel and Josh Brolin has said on multiple occasions he's not set to appear in the threequel. Now, though, the Dune: Part Two star seems to be hinting that he is the movie!

Interestingly, reshoots are currently taking place with the main intention being to add more cameos to Deadpool & Wolverine. Could that be what's led to Brolin's apparent return as Cable?

"I don't know where it puts me. I'd like to know, though, because a lot of people are asking. Was I there? Did I forget?" the actor teases in the video below. "You know, Ryan Reynolds hit me up the other day and he said, 'Congratulations on Dune.' And I said, 'Thanks for the work,' and I'm not sure what I meant by that."

When the host joked that Reynolds doesn't want to share the spotlight with him, Brolin responded, "Maybe he doesn't. I don't think he's a selfish guy, but I always learn new things, you know?"

You can hear his comments in full below.

A heap of new promo art for Deadpool & Wolverine has also been released showcasing the movie's title characters...and Dogpool!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/4/2024, 1:56 PM
I’m honestly still shocked they did the yellow suit. Thrilled about it.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/4/2024, 1:56 PM
This is gonna suck. Because all the cool kids are hating right now.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/4/2024, 2:56 PM
@NGFB - getting worried about you, lol. You're losing it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/4/2024, 1:58 PM
Marketing has been gold so far for this.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/4/2024, 2:07 PM
Wish this would hurry up!!
RedFury
RedFury - 5/4/2024, 2:13 PM
With all the promo art predominantly featuring Wolverine with the mask, I'm feeling very optimistic it's going to feature in the film a lot more than a few scenes.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/4/2024, 2:32 PM
@grif - about time someone post that I was about post it myself forgot this morning
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/4/2024, 2:43 PM
@grif - That looks cool but I wouldn't pay the asking price.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/4/2024, 2:17 PM
Reallly hoping this is mostly the fun-vibes/hangout bro-bonding movie between Logan & Wade that they’re pitching this as, and all the multiverse/TVA stuff is just background noise. On a mutant high rn after X-Men 97, so I’m just hoping that this one’s a fun time
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 5/4/2024, 2:29 PM
'Awesome New Promo Posters'

.....Frankly, I am about 'Promo-d' out at this point.

Articles...Rumors...Posts....Teases...Images of THIS..Images of THAT....

Official Trailers do not even grab me anymore.

Hence forth;
NOTHING LESS than the Frakkin` FILM is going to stir my interest any greater than it already is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2024, 2:32 PM
Cool promo posters , like us getting more drawn stuff as opposed to just photoshop.

Also I feel he might show up briefly but I think it’s more likely Cable is not DP & W …

They could say both him and Domino started their own gun for hire business and are away on a mission.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/4/2024, 2:50 PM
Although they already did it in Deadpool 2 they aren’t going to miss an opportunity to make a Thanos joke now that they are in the MCU lol I think he’s in it but him and Domino are probably just extended cameos like Reed Richard’s and the Avengers in MoM
S8R8M
S8R8M - 5/4/2024, 2:54 PM
I hope Wolverine has a CG mask like Deadpool. It looks like his mask is tucked in the back-hood thing.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/4/2024, 2:56 PM
I hope Cable shows up, but he's all CGI'd to be huge like in the comics.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/4/2024, 2:57 PM
I hope all this hype corporate generated buzz translates to box office

hope they release those tracking numbers soon 😭🤭

I mean with all this help, it should have no problem out grossing WF and MoM… right? 🤔
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/4/2024, 3:04 PM
It's just marketing. They do it for every CBM. This one just seems to be generating a story every time some new promo art hits the internet. Probably because they get clicks. Which should bode well for interest, I suppose.

But I'm not caring if this "saves the MCU" or cracks a billion dollars so much as I care if it's good. And so far, the teaser and trailer they've released look good to me. True to the previous Deadpool films, which is what I was hoping for here. They can shoehorn all the MCU and multiverse stuff in there and it'll be fun as long as they keep it true to the tone of the other DP movies. At least in my opinion.
StSteven
StSteven - 5/4/2024, 3:10 PM
So I'm thinking that with all the promo art we've seen with Wolverine in the mask by now, if the amount of time that he's actually in the mask in the movie isn't satisfyingly enough, we can just print out all the promo images and make a flip book to make up for the rest of the screen time. Get ready to kill some trees boys!

View Recorder