DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets Some Awesome New Promo Posters As Josh Brolin Now Teases Possible Cable Return

Deadpool 2 revolved around the Merc with the Mouth's unlikely friendship with Cable, while Deadpool and Wolverine will put the spotlight on...well, the title gives it away!

There's been some confusion about Cable's absence given his use of time travel and Josh Brolin has said on multiple occasions he's not set to appear in the threequel. Now, though, the Dune: Part Two star seems to be hinting that he is the movie!

Interestingly, reshoots are currently taking place with the main intention being to add more cameos to Deadpool & Wolverine. Could that be what's led to Brolin's apparent return as Cable?

"I don't know where it puts me. I'd like to know, though, because a lot of people are asking. Was I there? Did I forget?" the actor teases in the video below. "You know, Ryan Reynolds hit me up the other day and he said, 'Congratulations on Dune.' And I said, 'Thanks for the work,' and I'm not sure what I meant by that."

When the host joked that Reynolds doesn't want to share the spotlight with him, Brolin responded, "Maybe he doesn't. I don't think he's a selfish guy, but I always learn new things, you know?"

You can hear his comments in full below.

Josh Brolin teases his appearance in#DeadpoolAndWolverine 👀



“Ryan [Reynolds] text me the other day… I said ‘Thanks for the work.’” pic.twitter.com/P6m94f0PZ2 — Etalk (@etalkCTV) May 3, 2024

A heap of new promo art for Deadpool & Wolverine has also been released showcasing the movie's title characters...and Dogpool!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.