DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hugh Jackman's ADR Session For Deadpool Corps Battle Is Coolest Thing You'll Watch Today

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared footage from one of Hugh Jackman's ADR sessions as the actor transforms into Logan for that epic battle against the Deadpool Corps. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 06, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Back in 2017, a video of Hugh Jackman doing ADR for Logan quickly went viral. Now, to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, filmmaker Shawn Levy has shared his own version and it makes for incredible viewing. 

We see the actor recording various grunts, roars, and "f*cks" as Wolverine tears his way through the Deadpool Corps. The noises he makes here would have been added to the final movie, ensuring the sequence - set to Madonna's "Like a Prayer" - felt even more realistic. 

It's a blast to watch Jackman fully in character as Wolverine and, more than two decades after first donning those iconic claws, it's clear he knows exactly how this character should sound on screen. 

During a recent interview with Empire, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds revealed that original plans called for Deadpool to interrupt Logan's emotional reunion with Laura because he was looking for smores. 

For Levy, the scene was about "[earning] Wolverine’s presence in this movie and [giving] Hugh a Logan to play that he hasn’t quite played." Adds Reynolds, "I feel that Deadpool is a really wonderful supporting character. Any time there’s an opportunity to take him out of a scene organically and just let things breathe for a bit is really important to me. Let’s let this be about Laura and Logan."

Check out Jackman's ADR session for Deadpool & Wolverine in the Instagram post below along with a new poster for the threequel.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Introducing Worst Wolverine Variant; New Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Introducing "Worst Wolverine" Variant; New Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Awesome New Photos Of Blade, Elektra, Gambit, And X-23
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Awesome New Photos Of Blade, Elektra, Gambit, And X-23
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/6/2024, 2:14 PM
this definitely was not the coolest thing i seen today lol
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/6/2024, 2:18 PM
@YouFlopped -

What was it then? You realized you could finally see your mushroom tip when you pee standing up?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/6/2024, 2:29 PM
@MahN166A - mushroom tip? What are you talking bout? 😂
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/6/2024, 2:32 PM
@YouFlopped -

🤣🤣
MatteMan
MatteMan - 8/6/2024, 2:42 PM
@MahN166A - 🤣🤣🤣 The Clip was the coolest thing I saw today but not for long, You won Dude.
CaptainAmerica
CaptainAmerica - 8/6/2024, 3:12 PM
@MahN166A - [frick]ing DESTROYED that idiot 😭
Kadara
Kadara - 8/6/2024, 2:16 PM
How many more articles??
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/6/2024, 2:47 PM
@Kadara -
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/6/2024, 2:19 PM
There is such a thing as TOO MANY DEADPOOL ARTICLES...
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/6/2024, 2:28 PM
@TheFinestSmack - who the hell is forcing you to read all of them?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/6/2024, 2:58 PM
@TheFinestSmack - It's this, random lists, and/or articles on Taylor Swift.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/6/2024, 3:03 PM
@braunermegda -
...Mrs. braunermegda, that's who
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/6/2024, 2:20 PM
I miss the articles on T Swift
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/6/2024, 2:52 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - They'll be back. There are still 2 Avengers movies she could be in as Dazzler
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/6/2024, 2:29 PM
Just as fun when he recorded Logan.

|
valmic
valmic - 8/6/2024, 2:50 PM
They didnt even put these sounds in the movie lol. Poor Hughs gonna get an aneurysm making these movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 3:11 PM
I’m so glad they didn’t go with the beat of Wade interrupting Logan & Laura’s conversation by the campfire…

The MCU films sometimes are accused of undercutting their dramatic moments with comedic beats (some of which I agree with , some I don’t) but I’m glad they didn’t take that risk here and allowed the scene to breathe thus creating a dramatic moment in a film filled with endless jokes & gags.

It’s moments like those that give the film its heart imo.

User Comment Image

View Recorder