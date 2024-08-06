DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hugh Jackman's ADR Session For Deadpool Corps Battle Is Coolest Thing You'll Watch Today

Back in 2017, a video of Hugh Jackman doing ADR for Logan quickly went viral. Now, to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, filmmaker Shawn Levy has shared his own version and it makes for incredible viewing.

We see the actor recording various grunts, roars, and "f*cks" as Wolverine tears his way through the Deadpool Corps. The noises he makes here would have been added to the final movie, ensuring the sequence - set to Madonna's "Like a Prayer" - felt even more realistic.

It's a blast to watch Jackman fully in character as Wolverine and, more than two decades after first donning those iconic claws, it's clear he knows exactly how this character should sound on screen.

During a recent interview with Empire, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds revealed that original plans called for Deadpool to interrupt Logan's emotional reunion with Laura because he was looking for smores.

For Levy, the scene was about "[earning] Wolverine’s presence in this movie and [giving] Hugh a Logan to play that he hasn’t quite played." Adds Reynolds, "I feel that Deadpool is a really wonderful supporting character. Any time there’s an opportunity to take him out of a scene organically and just let things breathe for a bit is really important to me. Let’s let this be about Laura and Logan."

Check out Jackman's ADR session for Deadpool & Wolverine in the Instagram post below along with a new poster for the threequel.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.