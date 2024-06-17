DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Marvel Fans Believe They've Spotted Blade In New Still (But Not The One You'd Expect)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Marvel Fans Believe They've Spotted Blade In New Still (But Not The One You'd Expect) DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Marvel Fans Believe They've Spotted Blade In New Still (But Not The One You'd Expect)

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding a possible Blade cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, and we may have finally spotted the Daywalker...just not the one you likely expected! Find more details here.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Earlier today, a handful of new Deadpool & Wolverine stills were released. We quickly spotted Toad in the background, while Juggernaut - whether Vinnie Jones is wearing the suit remains to be seen - could also be glimpsed behind Logan.

Now, though, we may have identified the mysterious Void Variant wearing a black trenchcoat. While this is by no means confirmed, it seems to be the version of Blade played by Sticky Fingaz (credited as Kirk "Sticky" Jones) in 2006's Blade: The Series.

Picking up after the events of Blade: Trinity, the show only lasted 13 episodes on Spike before being cancelled after a single season. David S. Goyer spearheaded the show and it even featured music from then-future Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi.

Enlisting Sticky Fingaz in place of Wesley Snipes would be the ultimate "f*** you" move from Ryan Reynolds. It's no secret the two didn't get along while shooting Blade: Trinity, a fact Reynolds has acknowledged over the years. 

"I never met Wesley, I only met Blade, and he is a method actor. Say what you want about that style of acting, I have the utmost respect for whatever it takes to get through this process," he said. "There's a moment in the movie where I look up at Jessica and I swear to God, I didn't even know the cameras were rolling anymore and I say, 'He hates me, doesn't he?' And she's like, 'Yeah.' I'm just saying this about my relationship as Ryan Reynolds to this guy, and it works."

"I don't know if I ever got him to laugh. The guy's Blade," Reynolds added. "Hopefully on the inside, he's laughing kind of on the inside, I don't know? It was a challenging process. I've never experienced anything like that."

As you'll see below, many fans are convinced this small screen Blade will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. We can believe it, though how the movie addresses this cameo promises to be very interesting indeed...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Addresses Pressure To Save The MCU With R-Rated Threequel
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Addresses Pressure To Save The MCU With R-Rated Threequel
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Stills Feature A Battered Logan, Dogpool, And A Cameo From X-MEN's [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE New Stills Feature A Battered Logan, Dogpool, And A Cameo From X-MEN's [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/17/2024, 2:41 PM
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/17/2024, 2:42 PM
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 6/17/2024, 2:43 PM
That mfer looks nothing like sticky fingaz 😑
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/17/2024, 2:44 PM
It would be the ultimate joke, lowkey hope it's true, lel.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/17/2024, 2:46 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/17/2024, 2:47 PM
I thought that was Spike from the last stand
User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/17/2024, 2:49 PM
Lol! Was the tv series actually under CW? Or is the joke that it's just a budget version of blade? I thought Reynolds and Snipes made up though.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 6/17/2024, 3:06 PM
@UniqNo - Nah, the CW just streams it. I think it was on TNT/Spike
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/17/2024, 3:08 PM
@comicfan100 - Yeah I remember it as Spike. Also article confirms it.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/17/2024, 2:51 PM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/17/2024, 2:54 PM
Dude was spotted in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation years before.

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/17/2024, 3:00 PM
@IAmAHoot - HA!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2024, 2:55 PM
Bald black man in a trenchcoat

Fans: he’s Blade

That might aswell be the new Shaft because it looks nothing like Sticky Fingaz.

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/17/2024, 2:58 PM
No shades, no blade
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/17/2024, 3:10 PM
I thought that was LL Cool J for a second.
HermmanM
HermmanM - 6/17/2024, 3:10 PM
Looks like they turned another one of my favorite white characters, Bullseye black yet again...
Origame
Origame - 6/17/2024, 3:10 PM
If true, I hate it. Blade the series deserves to be forgotten, like I forgot about it until you reminded me!

Curse you, Josh. I was in blissful ignorance.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder