DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Marvel Fans Believe They've Spotted Blade In New Still (But Not The One You'd Expect)

Earlier today, a handful of new Deadpool & Wolverine stills were released. We quickly spotted Toad in the background, while Juggernaut - whether Vinnie Jones is wearing the suit remains to be seen - could also be glimpsed behind Logan.

Now, though, we may have identified the mysterious Void Variant wearing a black trenchcoat. While this is by no means confirmed, it seems to be the version of Blade played by Sticky Fingaz (credited as Kirk "Sticky" Jones) in 2006's Blade: The Series.

Picking up after the events of Blade: Trinity, the show only lasted 13 episodes on Spike before being cancelled after a single season. David S. Goyer spearheaded the show and it even featured music from then-future Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi.

Enlisting Sticky Fingaz in place of Wesley Snipes would be the ultimate "f*** you" move from Ryan Reynolds. It's no secret the two didn't get along while shooting Blade: Trinity, a fact Reynolds has acknowledged over the years.

"I never met Wesley, I only met Blade, and he is a method actor. Say what you want about that style of acting, I have the utmost respect for whatever it takes to get through this process," he said. "There's a moment in the movie where I look up at Jessica and I swear to God, I didn't even know the cameras were rolling anymore and I say, 'He hates me, doesn't he?' And she's like, 'Yeah.' I'm just saying this about my relationship as Ryan Reynolds to this guy, and it works."

"I don't know if I ever got him to laugh. The guy's Blade," Reynolds added. "Hopefully on the inside, he's laughing kind of on the inside, I don't know? It was a challenging process. I've never experienced anything like that."

As you'll see below, many fans are convinced this small screen Blade will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. We can believe it, though how the movie addresses this cameo promises to be very interesting indeed...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.